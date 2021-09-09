AUDUSD has pulled back beneath the Ichimoku cloud meeting the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) after a rally off a 9½-month trough, which formed at 0.7105. The longer-term 200-day SMA has yet to deliver a signal that negative forces are gaining an advantage. That said, the 50- and 100-day SMA’s prevailing bearish bearing remains intact for now, promoting sellers are at the wheel.
The Ichimoku lines are indicating a stall in the ascent, in spite of the upward pointing red Tenkan-sen line, while the short-term oscillators are conveying mixed messages in directional momentum. The MACD is a tad above its red trigger line and just over the zero mark, while the RSI is seeking to improve further with its rebound off the 50-level. The stochastic oscillator is holding a negative bearing and has yet to confirm a convincing positive backing for upside price action.
If the price finds some traction off the 50-day SMA at 0.7363, primary hindrance to climb higher could come at the Ichimoku cloud’s lower surface at 0.7409. Successfully hiking into the cloud, buyers may encounter an initial tough barricade from 0.7468 to 0.7502 followed by the 100-day SMA at 0.7529, residing at the cloud’s upper barrier slightly overhead. Triumphing over these borders, the price could make movements to challenge the reinforced resistance section of 0.7589-0.7645.
On the contrary, if sellers manage to drive the pair beneath the red Tenkan-sen line and the 50-day SMA, preliminary support may develop near the blue Kijun-sen line and the 0.7283 barrier. Another push down could hit the 0.7221 low, while stronger negative forces may test the 0.7105 trough. If selling interest persists, the support foundation of 0.6963-0.7020 may then receive some downside pressure.
In conclusion, AUDUSD’s recent headways are fading as the signs seem to be favouring the downside, making the short-term picture display a more negative bias.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1800 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is edging higher towards 1.1850 ahead of the all-important ECB taper decision. The US dollar retreats despite the hawkish comments from Fed’s Kaplan. The risk-off mood could keep the further upside elusive in the currency pair.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3800 as US dollar retreats
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3800, staging an impressive comeback in Europe. The US dollar turns south amid risk aversion market conditions and weaker Treasury yields. Traders shrug off Bailey's comments and Brexit concerns.
XAU/USD falls to near two-week lows, nears $1,780
Gold remains pressured for fourth consecutive day, extends downside break of the key technical support levels. Fed tapering woes, virus-led economic fears and stimulus chatters keep bears hopeful. ECB may curtail pandemic reliefs but statements are the key.
Shiba Inu price recovers after brutal sell-off, as SHIB eyes 28% advance
Shiba Inu price showed strength as it bounced off a crucial support level at $0.00000549. SHIB looks ready to advance roughly 28% from its current position. A decisive close below the $0.00000549 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
European Central Bank Preview: Taper on the table, but don’t get too excited about it
The European Central Bank is having a monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, September 9, and market participants are hoping for hints on tapering, although Christine Lagarde may disappoint them, retaining its cautious tone.