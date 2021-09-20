AUDUSD seems to have found some footing in the vicinity of the August 27 lows of 0.7234 and 0.7222 respectively, after its drop from the 200-period simple moving average (SMA). Currently, the 100-period SMA is delaying confirming the downwards shift in price. However, an extension of the negative bearing of the 50-period SMA and an additional bearish crossover by it, but this time of the 200-period SMA, could reinforce downward pressures.

The Ichimoku lines are indicating a slight pause in the negative thrust, while the short-term oscillators are presently suggesting sellers are gaining strength again. The MACD, some distance underneath zero, is diving below its red trigger line, while the RSI is weakening in oversold territory. The stochastic %K line is reflecting some waning in negative momentum but has yet to confirm a convincing increase in bullish impetus.

In order for sellers to remain in the driver’s seat, they would need to steer the price beneath the immediate support base of 0.7222-0.7234. Successfully doing so, the next zone protecting the upside could come between the 76.4% Fibo of 0.7194 and the 0.7180 barrier. If selling interest persists, the price may then meet the 0.7148 border before testing the support band amidst the troughs of 0.7105 and 0.7115.

If buyers produce traction off the 0.7222-0.7234 support and push above the nearby 61.8% Fibo of 0.7247, the price may jump to meet the 0.7273 inside swing low. Should buyers remain confident, the minor downtrend line, pulled from the 0.7468 high could be challenged ahead of the adjacent 0.7300 mark. Overcoming these obstacles, the pair may revisit the 200-period SMA at 0.7320. Lingering overhead is another resistance region emanating between the 38.2% Fibo of 0.7335 and the 100-period SMA at 0.7349. Buyers would have to conquer all these averages and the 0.7368 high to bolster upside forces above the Ichimoku cloud.

Summarizing, presently AUDUSD is exhibiting a bearish bias below the diagonal resistance and the SMAs.