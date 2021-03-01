AUDUSD produced a false break of the 0.7988 high, identified in February 2018, touching a 3-year peak of 0.8006 before plummeting below the simple moving averages (SMAs) and pivoting at 0.7691. The SMAs are still supporting the pair’s bullish demeanour in spite of the diminished upward slopes of the 50- and 200-period SMAs.
Nevertheless, the plunging red Tenkan-sen line is endorsing the aggressive negative price action, while the flattening blue Kijun-sen line is reflecting the pair’s recent bounce. Although the short-term oscillators are also mirroring the latest price jump, they are looking set to tilt further negative. The MACD is far beneath the zero threshold and is distancing itself below its red trigger line, while the static RSI appears to be favouring the downside. The stochastic oscillator however is maintaining its bullish backing of the price, promoting the upside.
If sellers manage to close underneath the firm 200-period SMA at 0.7739, primary support may arise from the 0.7681-0.7700 section. Successfully diving past this obstacle, which contains the retracement’s critical trough of 0.7691, the bears may then aim for the limiting region of 0.7647-0.7662. Should the price correction mature further, the support base of 0.7556-0.7591, which consists of multiple lows, may try to deter sellers in their endeavours to push lower.
Alternatively, if buyers re-emerge, initial resistance may occur at the 100-period SMA at 0.7787, where the red Tenkan-sen line also currently resides. Pushing over this level, the Ichimoku cloud’s lower surface at 0.7829 may be next to hinder the climb towards the 50-period SMA at 0.7848, and the adjacent barrier of 0.7855. If the improvement in price conquers these hurdles too, resistance could then be found between the 0.7879 and 0.7900 inside swing lows.
Overall, AUDUSD seems somewhat glued around its 200-period SMA at 0.7739 with the price looking to challenge the nearby support zones. A break below the 0.7556-0.7591 base would begin to put pressure on the broader positive bias.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls off 1.2050 amid mixed German CPI figures, ahead of US PMI
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.2050 as returns on US debt advance, supporting the dollar. German states have reported mixed CPI reads for February. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the ECB's weekly bond purchases are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 as US yields resume their rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950 but off the highs. US bond yields have resumed their gains, boosting the dollar. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and stimulus news are awaited. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI for February was revised up to 55.1 points.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% breakout soon. DOGE has slid below the support provided by the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages indicating a lack of buyers.
XAU/USD clings to recovery gains above $1750 level, upside seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction and recovered a part of Friday’s slump to multi-month lows. Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and extended some support to the commodity. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
US Dollar Index struggles for direction just below 91.00 ahead of ISM
The greenback meets strong resistance in the vicinity of the 91.00 neighbourhood when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY) at the beginning of the week.