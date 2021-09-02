Recommendation for AUD/USD: Buy

Buy Stop: Above 0.7392.

Stop Loss: Below 0.7352.

Indicator Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD    Buy
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Buy
Fractals    Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Chart analysis

AUDUSD

The AUDUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows AUDUSD: H1 is trying to rebound above the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is rising still. We believe the bullish momentum will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 0.7392. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 0.7352. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.

Fundamental analysis

Australian economic growth was better than expected in the second quarter of 2021. Will the AUDUSD continue retreating?

Australian economic growth was better than expected in the second quarter of 2021. The Australian Bureau of Statistics report showed Australian GDP rose 0.7% over quarter in Q2 after 1.9% growth in Q1, when an 0.5% increase was expected. This is bullish for AUDUSD.

Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.

This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1850 as dollar remains depressed

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1850 as dollar remains depressed

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, close to the highest levels in four weeks. Wednesday's weak US continues weighing on the dollar, casing doubts about Fed tapering. Chances of ECB tapering have risen following upbeat data. US jobless claims beat estimates with 340K..

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured under 1.38 as sterling struggles

GBP/USD pressured under 1.38 as sterling struggles

GBP/USD is trading under 1.38 as sterling suffers from elevated UK covid cases and Brexit-related shortages. The dollar is on the back foot after weak data and as tensions rise toward Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD continues with its sideways movement, holds above $1,800

XAU/USD continues with its sideways movement, holds above $1,800

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the first half of the European session on Thursday and remained confined in the weekly trading band.

Gold News

Bitcoin kick-starts second phase of bull run, joins altcoins

Bitcoin kick-starts second phase of bull run, joins altcoins

Bitcoin price has sliced through an inclined resistance level, heading toward the $50,000 psychological level. Ethereum price pierces through the $3,716 resistance barrier, indicating a move to $4,000 is nigh.

Read more

ADP and ISM exemplify labor weakness

ADP and ISM exemplify labor weakness

The stock market showed no signs of slowing down this summer and many investors are growing cautious over what will happen in September.  The majority of Wall Street is still very bullish on US stocks as there is just too much liquidity.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures