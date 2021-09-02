Recommendation for AUD/USD: Buy
Buy Stop: Above 0.7392.
Stop Loss: Below 0.7352.
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Chart analysis
The AUDUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows AUDUSD: H1 is trying to rebound above the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is rising still. We believe the bullish momentum will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 0.7392. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 0.7352. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis
Australian economic growth was better than expected in the second quarter of 2021. Will the AUDUSD continue retreating?
Australian economic growth was better than expected in the second quarter of 2021. The Australian Bureau of Statistics report showed Australian GDP rose 0.7% over quarter in Q2 after 1.9% growth in Q1, when an 0.5% increase was expected. This is bullish for AUDUSD.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1850 as dollar remains depressed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, close to the highest levels in four weeks. Wednesday's weak US continues weighing on the dollar, casing doubts about Fed tapering. Chances of ECB tapering have risen following upbeat data. US jobless claims beat estimates with 340K..
GBP/USD pressured under 1.38 as sterling struggles
GBP/USD is trading under 1.38 as sterling suffers from elevated UK covid cases and Brexit-related shortages. The dollar is on the back foot after weak data and as tensions rise toward Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls.
XAU/USD continues with its sideways movement, holds above $1,800
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the first half of the European session on Thursday and remained confined in the weekly trading band.
Bitcoin kick-starts second phase of bull run, joins altcoins
Bitcoin price has sliced through an inclined resistance level, heading toward the $50,000 psychological level. Ethereum price pierces through the $3,716 resistance barrier, indicating a move to $4,000 is nigh.
ADP and ISM exemplify labor weakness
The stock market showed no signs of slowing down this summer and many investors are growing cautious over what will happen in September. The majority of Wall Street is still very bullish on US stocks as there is just too much liquidity.