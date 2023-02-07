Share:

USDJPY has a gap near 131.20 after the reports that the BoJ can be looking for a new candidate with a dovish outlook. But it appears this was just speculation with no real evidence, so USDJPY bulls quickly slowed down, and now trying to fill the Sunday gap. However, these gaps can act as support once they are filled so there can be another jump to 134.00 or 135 frist resistance area before recovery is finished.

