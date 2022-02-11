Tech volatility keeping traders on their toes & is $100 Oil around the corner?

11 February 2022 – The NASDAQ100 is once again this week’s favourite instrument among Capital.com traders. The index has made it at the top of the most traded instruments on the platform for most weeks since the beginning of 2022. Interestingly, net long positions have increased to 64% as of Friday this week vs 59% last week.

Long bias has also increased for Oil, but by a much larger percentage. 56% of Capital.com traders with an open on position on the commodity had a long position last week, and this week this number has increased to 70%, suggesting that the majority of the platform users believe Oil’s rally is not over yet.

David Jones, Chief Market Strategist at Capital.com said:

The volatility in US stock markets - particularly the tech sector - appears to be still at the forefront of clients’ minds this week, with the NASDAQ100 index remaining the top traded market on Capital.com. Of course last week saw Meta Platforms (the company formerly known as Facebook) take a pummeling and lose more than $200bn of value in one day. Market followers’ arguments on whether technology stocks are overvalued look set to rage on, so we should not be surprised to see ongoing volatility in indices such as the NASDAQ. But February has been a little calmer than the start of the year - the lows set by the US indices in January have held - so far - and investors are likely to view these levels as important lines in the sand, in the face of any further weakness.

Many of us may feel the pinch when it comes to energy costs in the months ahead. Both Natural Gas and Oil have proved popular over the last week. Oil has backed off from yet another fresh seven-year high that it set earlier this month and although clients might be somewhat split as to whether the top is in - the majority on our platform believe there are going to be even more gains to come. So far, West Texas Crude oil has traded up near $92 a barrel and the current speculation is whether it may hit the magical $100 mark. Given it is less than two years since oil prices (for the May futures contract) actually went negative the comeback might have been pretty spectacular. It may not help out with the current higher inflation faced by so many economies around the world. But with “black gold” already up by 13% in 2022 - and we are not even two months into the year - $100 a barrel does not look so ridiculous anymore.