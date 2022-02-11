Tech volatility keeping traders on their toes & is $100 Oil around the corner?

11 February 2022 – The NASDAQ100 is once again this week’s favourite instrument among Capital.com traders. The index has made it at the top of the most traded instruments on the platform for most weeks since the beginning of 2022. Interestingly, net long positions have increased to 64% as of Friday this week vs 59% last week.
Long bias has also increased for Oil, but by a much larger percentage. 56% of Capital.com traders with an open on position on the commodity had a long position last week, and this week this number has increased to 70%, suggesting that the majority of the platform users believe Oil’s rally is not over yet.
David Jones, Chief Market Strategist at Capital.com said:
The volatility in US stock markets - particularly the tech sector - appears to be still at the forefront of clients’ minds this week, with the NASDAQ100 index remaining the top traded market on Capital.com. Of course last week saw Meta Platforms (the company formerly known as Facebook) take a pummeling and lose more than $200bn of value in one day. Market followers’ arguments on whether technology stocks are overvalued look set to rage on, so we should not be surprised to see ongoing volatility in indices such as the NASDAQ. But February has been a little calmer than the start of the year - the lows set by the US indices in January have held - so far - and investors are likely to view these levels as important lines in the sand, in the face of any further weakness.
Many of us may feel the pinch when it comes to energy costs in the months ahead. Both Natural Gas and Oil have proved popular over the last week. Oil has backed off from yet another fresh seven-year high that it set earlier this month and although clients might be somewhat split as to whether the top is in - the majority on our platform believe there are going to be even more gains to come. So far, West Texas Crude oil has traded up near $92 a barrel and the current speculation is whether it may hit the magical $100 mark. Given it is less than two years since oil prices (for the May futures contract) actually went negative the comeback might have been pretty spectacular. It may not help out with the current higher inflation faced by so many economies around the world. But with “black gold” already up by 13% in 2022 - and we are not even two months into the year - $100 a barrel does not look so ridiculous anymore.
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73.81% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Risk Disclosure Statement The value of shares and ETFs bought through a share dealing account can fall as well as rise, which could mean getting back less than you originally put in. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Risk warning: transactions with non-deliverable over-the-counter instruments are a risky activity and can bring not only profit but also losses. The size of the potential loss is limited to the funds held by us for and on your behalf, in relation to your trading account. Past profits do not guarantee future profits. Use the training services of our company to understand the risks before you start operations.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1400 heading into the weekend
EUR/USD managed to pull away from the daily low it set at 1.1370 but seems to be struggling to hold above 1.1400. Wall Street's main indexes opened modestly higher following Thursday's decline as investors assess the probability of a 50 basis points Fed rate hike in March.
GBP/USD clings to gains after meeting resistance at 1.3600
GBP/USD advanced to a daily high of 1.3600 during the European trading hours but lost its bullish momentum. Nevertheless, the pair stays in the positive territory above 1.3550 heading into the weekend as the dollar consolidates daily gains.
Gold climbs back above $1,830 level amid retreating bond yields
Gold reversed an intraday dip and stalled the overnight pullback from over a two-week high. The risk-off mood was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven metal.
BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.
AMC Entertainment corrects from monthly tops on inflation woes
NYSE: AMC shares witnessed a correction from monthly highs of $20.96, giving away all of its intraday gains to end Thursday lower by 1.85%. The hotter US inflation-led risk-off trading on WS fuelled the corrective pullback in the AMC stock.