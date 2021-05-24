It has been a good start to the week for equities, with gains in both Europe and the US, led by tech stocks which have put in a solid afternoon of gains on Wall Street.
Stocks have resumed their march higher it seems, adding to the gains made in the second half of last week as inflation concerns appear to recede. Risk assets are moving higher on a broad front, with almost all major indices in positive territory and oil prices marching upwards as well. After the initial fears about inflation and a complacent Fed, last week’s Fed minutes seem to have provided the reassurance that the Fed will take a more nuanced approach than might have seemed the case based on recent speeches. Instead of letting inflation run away from them, it looks like a careful policy of trimming policy here and there to avoid sharp price rises or drops in monetary support will prevail, perhaps the best outlook for equities overall. Tech stocks have rediscovered some of their momentum today, and with recent positioning data pointing to a notable surge in outflows it seems that sentiment has been sufficiently reset on the sector to allow a new leg higher to begin.
After a shaky start this morning the pound has stabilised once again, leaving it primed to resume its move back towards the highs of the year. While Andrew Bailey might have reiterated the ‘transitory’ stance on inflation so beloved of central banks right now he also took the time to remind everyone that Threadneedle Street remains decidedly unconvinced about negative interest rates. Taken with the ongoing softer US dollar it looks like the pound has further room to appreciate for the time being.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
