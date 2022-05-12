Battered stock markets have made a real attempt at a recovery this afternoon, something that seems long overdue after recent heavy falls.
Stocks bounce from their lows
“After a tough few days of losses, stocks are managing to bounce, trimming losses. The Nasdaq has even managed a tentative move into positive territory, sticking its head above the parapet. Investors will have been hoping for a bounce, and given oversold ratings across a host of markets, traders will have been expecting one. But given the damage done in recent weeks and the still-strong fears about a recession, it seems silly to expect things to return to the orderly gains that prevailed in 2021.”
Bounce unlikely to last
“The urge to buy the dip is certainly still a strong one, but this bounce has all the characteristics of an oversold rally. Utilities are being left out of the picture, while everything vaguely high-growth is surging in the way that many had expected for days. But once that’s over and done, the inflation and recession concerns will return.”
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps falling below 1.0400 as the sell-off continues
EUR/USD trades at fresh multi-year lows below the 1.0400 threshold, as Wall Street’s selling spiral continues. Panic dominates financial markets, with short-lived pauses in the way.
GBP/USD pierces 1.2200, stays in negative territory
GBP/USD defies multi-year lows as demand for the greenback persists in a risk-averse environment. Brexit woes are back on the table and taking their tool on the British Pound.
Gold retreats below $1,840 despite falling US yields
Gold has lost its traction and retreated toward $1,830 in the second half of the day. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 2% on the day, the dollar preserves its strength after mixed PPI data and weighs on XAU/USD.
Like Terra’s UST, another stablecoin lost peg and you’ll freak out when you see which one
Tether plummeted to $0.96 during Asian trading hours on Coinbase, losing its $1 peg. The largest stablecoin by market cap appears to be following the path of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST).
AMD shares buoyed in mid-morning trade after initial fall
AMD stock is trying its best at a turnaround. The much-watched semiconductor stock opened all the way down at $83.27 at the open but one hour in has made its way back to $86.92, a lost of just 1.1%.