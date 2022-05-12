Battered stock markets have made a real attempt at a recovery this afternoon, something that seems long overdue after recent heavy falls.

Stocks bounce from their lows

“After a tough few days of losses, stocks are managing to bounce, trimming losses. The Nasdaq has even managed a tentative move into positive territory, sticking its head above the parapet. Investors will have been hoping for a bounce, and given oversold ratings across a host of markets, traders will have been expecting one. But given the damage done in recent weeks and the still-strong fears about a recession, it seems silly to expect things to return to the orderly gains that prevailed in 2021.”

Bounce unlikely to last

“The urge to buy the dip is certainly still a strong one, but this bounce has all the characteristics of an oversold rally. Utilities are being left out of the picture, while everything vaguely high-growth is surging in the way that many had expected for days. But once that’s over and done, the inflation and recession concerns will return.”