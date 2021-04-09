Stocks in New York closed at record highs again with US markets set to open in positive territory after finishing higher yesterday led predominantly by the tech sector. The moves in rates and FX have been sharp as well, with US yields lower which seems to have led to a sharp unwinding of consensus reflation trades. Powell continued to drive home the same message of a willingness to look through any overshoots in inflation.

In Europe, markets are setting up for a strong open this morning, despite concerns around possible side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is leading some countries to limit the shot for younger age groups. This will slow down the vaccination progress and is the primary cause of GBP tumbling.

In Canada, employment numbers are due later today. USDCAD trading in a range between 1.2625 upside and 1.2550 downside. EURUSD traded up to 1.1927 high yesterday, offering attractive levels to sell here as the US should continue to outperform due to US opening up whilst EU restrictions tighten, market seems more inclined to fade EUR strength than JPY as short JPY positioning was a lot higher and that EURJPY doesn’t belong up here given tighter restrictions in Germany and France.

Moreover, decent levels to fade EURGBP here. Not much has changed in the narrative of UK outperforming the EU due to a swift vaccine roll out and therefore a faster route to recovery. The AstraZeneca issues are as much a problem for the EU’s vaccine roll out as they are for the UK and at least the UK already has most vulnerable people vaccinated. The UK is in full opening up mode whilst restrictions in Europe look to be getting tighter rather than looser. Positioning is now cleaner to start fading EURGBP. 0.8700 and 0.8731 next resistance levels. Staying short below 0.8750. Important to note that US yields and UK yields are still under pressure although expect the impact of that to be reduced now that positioning should be much cleaner.

Our overview and outlook of key FX pairs, stock indices, gold, and WTI crude oil

EUR/USD

The Euro hit our resistance at 1.1920 amid strong data from Germany and optimism about a fast vaccine rollout that will ultimately lead to a fast recovery. Today, we have industrial production and trade figures from Germany. If the numbers are aligned with the impressive private sector PMI numbers, we expect more positive sentiment and a stronger EURUSD. The momentum, however, as measured by the Relative Strength Index oscillator (RSI) is pointing lower suggesting strong selling possibly on profit-booking with 1.1860 as nearest downside target.

GBP/USD

The US Dollar is still weak, tracking US yields lower, but despite the weakness, the British Pound is still dropping against the greenback unlike other currencies, with the hourly chart painting a very bearish picture for the GBPUSD, possibly due to AstraZeneca vaccine concerns. Technically speaking, a move below the support area around 1.3710 / 1.3700 will trigger further declines with 1.3680 as nearest downside target.

USD/JPY

The USD/JPY is still technically on a downtrend after the forex pair crossed the 200-period SMA on the hourly timeframe as the US Dollar has been declining for 3 consecutive days tracking US yields lower. The key ¥109 level has so far been acting as support. Moreover, the RSI is inching higher providing upside momentum to the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen, with a sustained move above the 50-period moving average around ¥109.40 to boost this currency pair higher to the ¥109.65 resistance level.

FTSE100

The FTSE100 is edging closer to the 7000 mark, tracking gains in US equity markets, as focus turns to UK Halifax house prices at 0830 BST and US producer prices at 1330 BST. Technical indicators favor a retest of the 6915-support level coinciding with the 50-period moving average, however the main trend is still up as there are no reversal signals or any signs of fading momentum.

Dow Jones

Stocks in New York provided another strong lead with US markets set to open in positive territory this morning after finishing higher yesterday led predominantly by the tech sector, with a sustained move above 33575 to trigger an acceleration to our target at 33750. Alternatively, if US producer prices due later today disappoint, this may put pressure on the Dow Jones index with possible profit booking ahead of the weekend.

DAX30

The German index held around all-time highs, ending yesterday’s session a tat in the red however, on a bearish daily candle that hints of signs of exhaustion or at least a short-term correction lower. European Union Health Ministers failed to agree on the use of AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of rare blood clots, which could further dent risk on sentiment in today’s session with a close below 15150 to open the door to further downside with 15000 as the next support target.

Gold

Dovish rhetoric out of Fed Powell yesterday along with a slightly higher print in Initial Jobless Claims data, boosted the yellow metal as the greenback and US10Y yields retreated. An hourly close today below $1744 support level should strengthen bearish momentum, favoring further retracement lower with $1730 as the next closest support target.

USoil

WTI Crude managed to close slightly in the green for a third consecutive day, still trading in a range between $58.50 and $60 support/resistance level and below the 200 periods SMA, favoring another pullback lower as the $60 resistance level is still holding strong. Traders looking ahead towards Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count today, for a gauge of economic activity.