Yesterday wasn’t not a good day for the US Big Tech. Google dived almost 10% after reporting disappointing results, while Microsoft sank almost 8%.
Nasdaq bounced 2% lower after having tested the major 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, a touch below the 11700.
And don’t expect the things to look better today. Meta dived another 20% in the afterhours trading, after announcing disappointed results.
On the macro front, however, the Bank of Canada (BoC) surprised with a softer-than-expected rate hike, and US home sales fell almost 11% in September.
The US dollar index dived below its 50-DMA yesterday. The EURUSD rallied above parity, as Cable advanced past 1.16.
Focus shifts to US GDP dat, the European Central Bank (ECB) decision, Apple & Amazon earnings today.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
