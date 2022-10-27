Yesterday wasn’t not a good day for the US Big Tech. Google dived almost 10% after reporting disappointing results, while Microsoft sank almost 8%.

Nasdaq bounced 2% lower after having tested the major 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, a touch below the 11700.

And don’t expect the things to look better today. Meta dived another 20% in the afterhours trading, after announcing disappointed results.

On the macro front, however, the Bank of Canada (BoC) surprised with a softer-than-expected rate hike, and US home sales fell almost 11% in September.

The US dollar index dived below its 50-DMA yesterday. The EURUSD rallied above parity, as Cable advanced past 1.16.

Focus shifts to US GDP dat, the European Central Bank (ECB) decision, Apple & Amazon earnings today.