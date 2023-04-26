Tech rises after earnings but other indices in the red

Share:

Aside from the Nasdaq 100, it has been another day of losses for indices, though housebuilders are one area of strength for the FTSE 100, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Housebuilders rise but FTSE 100 stuck in the red

“Steep losses for pharma stocks in London ahead of AstraZeneca’s earnings tomorrow have kept the FTSE 100 in the red, despite a rise for housebuilders. Persimmon’s update this morning pointed towards a cautious recovery in activity, though the big worry is that the ongoing battle with inflation will force the BoE into more hikes than previously expected.”

Tech an island of gains on a negative day for indices

“Tuesday seemed to herald the beginning of a much bigger sell-off, but the numbers from Alphabet and Microsoft have steadied the ship for now. The question is now whether other big names this week can do the same, in which case equities might start May on the front foot.”