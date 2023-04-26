Tech rises after earnings but other indices in the red

Aside from the Nasdaq 100, it has been another day of losses for indices, though housebuilders are one area of strength for the FTSE 100, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Housebuilders rise but FTSE 100 stuck in the red
“Steep losses for pharma stocks in London ahead of AstraZeneca’s earnings tomorrow have kept the FTSE 100 in the red, despite a rise for housebuilders. Persimmon’s update this morning pointed towards a cautious recovery in activity, though the big worry is that the ongoing battle with inflation will force the BoE into more hikes than previously expected.”
Tech an island of gains on a negative day for indices
“Tuesday seemed to herald the beginning of a much bigger sell-off, but the numbers from Alphabet and Microsoft have steadied the ship for now. The question is now whether other big names this week can do the same, in which case equities might start May on the front foot.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 13-month high, holds near 1.1050
EUR/USD has retreated toward 1.1050 after having touched its highest level since March 2022 near 1.1100 earlier in the day. As the US Dollar struggles to gather recovery momentum in the risk-positive environment, however, the pair looks to post strong daily losses.
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains near 1.2500
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and advanced to the 1.2500 area on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure despite the upbeat Durable Goods Orders data and boosts the pair. US stocks push higher on upbeat earnings figures.
Gold drops below $1,990 as US yields rebound
Gold price has reversed its direction and declined below $1,990 after having climbed to $2,010 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is staging a rebound toward 1.5%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Cardano price likely to trap early ADA bulls before a 20% upswing
Cardano price set up a local top on April 15 and triggered a massive slump, which could be due to investors booking profits. As ADA retraced, it set up a base and tightened in a range over the weekend before breaking out on April 25.
MSFT jumps 8% as UK regulator blocks Activision deal
Microsoft (MSFT) stock has a second reason to advance higher on Wednesday as a UK regulator moved to block its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI).