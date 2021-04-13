Rising US inflation has served to dampen sentiment, as tech outperforms other sectors. Meanwhile, all-too-familiar blood clot problems appear to be plaguing the single-dose jab from Johnson & Johnson.
- Nasdaq outperforms. With Tesla leading the way thanks to a fresh crypto push
- US banks weaken ahead of tomorrow's earnings season kick-off
- EU vaccination efforts dented once more as Johnson & Johnson jab shows blood clot problems
A rise in US inflation served to highlight the fears that could gradually factor into market thinking in the months ahead, with markets on both sides of the Atlantic failing to gain traction today. The Nasdaq provided one area of outperformance, with another day of consolidation in the US 10-year Treasury yield helping to bolster confidence in tech stocks. Tesla is one of the big outperformers today, and the fact that it is borne out of Bitcoin strength does highlight that investors in the car-company, and even the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are now by proxy invested in crypto-currencies.
Interestingly, US banks have taken a step back ahead of tomorrow earnings season kick-off, with the rise in US CPI failing to incite hopes of a margin-improving rate rise anytime soon. Whilst many will be looking for the banks to give an idea of just how hard the pandemic has hit the economy, there is likely to be just as much emphasis on trying to quantify the losses Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley endured or avoided after the Archegos Capital debacle.
Vaccination effort have been dealt a fresh blow today, as the US health agencies recommended that the country halts the use of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose jab following reports of blood clots from recipients. In a move which echoed issues surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine, the emergence of similar issues with the Johnson & Johnson product comes as a particular blow to the EU started taking shipments of the drug yesterday. With the EU having undermined the AstraZeneca product for similar problems, their plan to receive 50 million doses in Q2 could be weakened if they take a similar stance and freeze deliveries while an investigation is undertaken. Time will tell Meanwhile, with Novavax warning that they will be unable to fulfil their supply targets thanks to material shortages, the global vaccination programme looks destined to remain uneven as supply fails to match the huge demand.
