A rise in initial jobless claims has briefly stifled the dollar and treasury yield rise today. The UK will also see a focus on jobs going forward, with the furlough scheme drawing to an end. Meanwhile, Biden hopes for progress on debt ceiling and infrastructure bill.

US tech leads the way in mixed session

Jobless claims rise, while UK prepares for post-furlough rise in claimants

US in focus as Biden hopes for progress on the debt ceiling and infrastructure bill

Mixed US markets are being led higher by tech outperformance today, with a disappointing jobless claims figure driving treasury yields lower to the benefit of growth stocks. The third consecutive rise in initial jobless claims serves to highlight the uneven recovery path underway in the US. The dollar has been the big outperformer in the currency market this week, yet todays jobless claims figure has at least provided some respite despite the likeliness that it will make minimal material impact on Fed thinking. Joblessness in the UK is also expected to become an increasingly prominent issue, with the end of furlough likely to bring a surge in redundancies and unemployment. Over 1.5 million UK workers were still on the furlough scheme as of yesterday, and while job openings are at a multi-year highs we are almost certain to see the October claimant count turn upwards.

The remainder of the week is likely to bring the US into sharp focus, with the government hoping to make progress on both the debt ceiling and the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Whilst we have been looking for a breakthrough on the spending bill today, Nancy Pelosi has introduced some uncertainty over whether they will be able to pass the bill so quickly. With monetary tightening at the forefront of the collective investor mindset, Biden and Yellen will undoubtedly want to shift the focus towards the prospect of a fresh bout of fiscal spending in a bid to drive up economic growth. Once again we are creeping towards the debt ceiling, with the treasury asking agencies for spending reviews as fears of a shutdown grow. The debt ceiling certainly appears to have some heavy subsidence if you look at the historical trend of US debt, and there will be little reason to believe we will not see the roof raised once again this time around.