A rise in initial jobless claims has briefly stifled the dollar and treasury yield rise today. The UK will also see a focus on jobs going forward, with the furlough scheme drawing to an end. Meanwhile, Biden hopes for progress on debt ceiling and infrastructure bill.
- US tech leads the way in mixed session
- Jobless claims rise, while UK prepares for post-furlough rise in claimants
- US in focus as Biden hopes for progress on the debt ceiling and infrastructure bill
Mixed US markets are being led higher by tech outperformance today, with a disappointing jobless claims figure driving treasury yields lower to the benefit of growth stocks. The third consecutive rise in initial jobless claims serves to highlight the uneven recovery path underway in the US. The dollar has been the big outperformer in the currency market this week, yet todays jobless claims figure has at least provided some respite despite the likeliness that it will make minimal material impact on Fed thinking. Joblessness in the UK is also expected to become an increasingly prominent issue, with the end of furlough likely to bring a surge in redundancies and unemployment. Over 1.5 million UK workers were still on the furlough scheme as of yesterday, and while job openings are at a multi-year highs we are almost certain to see the October claimant count turn upwards.
The remainder of the week is likely to bring the US into sharp focus, with the government hoping to make progress on both the debt ceiling and the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Whilst we have been looking for a breakthrough on the spending bill today, Nancy Pelosi has introduced some uncertainty over whether they will be able to pass the bill so quickly. With monetary tightening at the forefront of the collective investor mindset, Biden and Yellen will undoubtedly want to shift the focus towards the prospect of a fresh bout of fiscal spending in a bid to drive up economic growth. Once again we are creeping towards the debt ceiling, with the treasury asking agencies for spending reviews as fears of a shutdown grow. The debt ceiling certainly appears to have some heavy subsidence if you look at the historical trend of US debt, and there will be little reason to believe we will not see the roof raised once again this time around.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near 2021 lows on dollar strength as Powell speaks
EUR/USD is trading below 1.16, marginally above the new 2021 lows. Fed Chair Powell said that he expects some relief in inflation in the first half of 2022. The US is set to avert a government shutdown but the debt ceiling issue remains open. Final GDP came out at 6.7%, a small beat.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.35 on end-of-quarter flows
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.35 as last-minute efforts to balance the books result in a significant bounce for cable. Concerns about Brexit, the end of Britain's furlough scheme and petrol shortages are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD rebounds from multi-week lows, back closer to $1,750
Gold reversed an early North American session dip closer to multi-week lows and shot back above the $1,740 level in the last hour, albeit lacked follow-through.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready to rally after launching 10,000 NFTs on ShibaSwap
Analysts have noted declining interest in Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies: Dogecoin and Shiba Inu token. However, the latest developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem are set to drive scarcity in the circulating tokens.
Untapped potential: GDP growth in the post-pandemic economy
The 2008-2009 recession was followed by a slow economic recovery and major downgrades to estimates of U.S. potential GDP growth. As we emerge from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, will the 2020s be another "lower for longer" period?