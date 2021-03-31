Tech names and gold hope to finish the quarter on a better note

Tech stocks and gold have leapt higher this afternoon, but the S&P 500 has still been able to clock up a new record high.
The end of the quarter is upon us, with a clear disparity between US markets and European ones on the final day of Q1 trading. While European indices languish with small losses, the Nasdaq 100 is striding higher, adding almost 2%, while the S&P 500 remains more skittish ahead of Biden’s big infrastructure speech, although from the look of the first two hours of trading a new attempt to break 4000 seems likely. The big risk tonight is not that the list disappoints, but that the market doesn’t like the methods used to pay for the package. For now they seem unperturbed by potential rises in corporate taxes, perhaps reasoning that this is a small price to pay if economic growth rebounds and profit margins remain strong. A solid ADP report helped to firm up risk appetite as well, providing further evidence of the rebound in the US economy and putting investors on watch for a similarly strong NFP reading on Friday.
Softer bond yields have allowed gold to rally as well as tech stocks, as the yellow metal defends the $1685 area once again. If the yield trade begins to cool then we could see some respite for gold after a very dismal quarter, something that would help silver and the mining sector as well, but such hopes remain fairly muted at present thanks to the widespread expectations of a continued economic recovery that will continue to bolster yields.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
