Tech names and gold hope to finish the quarter on a better note

Tech stocks and gold have leapt higher this afternoon, but the S&P 500 has still been able to clock up a new record high.

The end of the quarter is upon us, with a clear disparity between US markets and European ones on the final day of Q1 trading. While European indices languish with small losses, the Nasdaq 100 is striding higher, adding almost 2%, while the S&P 500 remains more skittish ahead of Biden’s big infrastructure speech, although from the look of the first two hours of trading a new attempt to break 4000 seems likely. The big risk tonight is not that the list disappoints, but that the market doesn’t like the methods used to pay for the package. For now they seem unperturbed by potential rises in corporate taxes, perhaps reasoning that this is a small price to pay if economic growth rebounds and profit margins remain strong. A solid ADP report helped to firm up risk appetite as well, providing further evidence of the rebound in the US economy and putting investors on watch for a similarly strong NFP reading on Friday.

Softer bond yields have allowed gold to rally as well as tech stocks, as the yellow metal defends the $1685 area once again. If the yield trade begins to cool then we could see some respite for gold after a very dismal quarter, something that would help silver and the mining sector as well, but such hopes remain fairly muted at present thanks to the widespread expectations of a continued economic recovery that will continue to bolster yields.