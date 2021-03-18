Yields continue to rise, with value stocks expected to benefit as a result. The Bank of England have followed the Fed in predicting a strong bounce back, yet the outlook for rates will remain until the recovery takes hold. Meanwhile, energy prices are seeing a rare period of downside after stockpiles build-up once again.
- Bank of England to remain accommodative despite strong growth forecasts
- Rising yields dent US tech stocks
- Crude slips, as US stockpiles continue to grow
A largely mixed day for UK stocks, with the Bank of England helping to weaken the pound to the benefit of the FTSE 100. The Bank of England meeting made a somewhat predictable move away from easing, but instead shifted into a holding pattern where economic optimism doesn’t necessarily require a hawkish shift quite yet. Like the Fed, rising yields are viewed by the BoE as a vote of confidence in the forthcoming recovery, with the ECB seemingly alone if attempting to drive down yields for now. The central theme for central banks right now is that while they expect to see a major economic bounce back, the proof will be in the pudding. Data-driven central banks should rely more on current data than often unreliable projections, and thus we look unlikely to see any significant shift in stance until that recovery takes hold.
Rising Treasury yields have dented sentiment for growth stocks once again today, with the Nasdaq leading the decliners thanks to weakness throughout the tech giants. The oversized nature of the tech sector has led to a major outperformance throughout 2020, yet rising yields and the prospect of an economic boom provide a backdrop that should benefit pro-cyclical stocks over momentum. The Federal Reserve outlook remains steadfastly dovish despite their upward revisions to growth forecasts. The decision to hold off on adjusting rate expectations until we actually see the recovery take hold provides yet more fuel to the fire for yields which have spiked higher on the prospect of higher growth.
Energy prices have been hit hard today, to the detriment of the UK-listed oil & gas sector. Despite the expectation that we would see a huge uptick as covid subsides, reopening efforts have done little to draw down US inventories after today’s stocks data showed a fourth consecutive build. With the dollar gaining ground, we have started to see the crude rally stall. While oil at $40 was undoubtably cheap, the rise to $70 has got many questioning exactly where the equilibrium point is for energy markets given the subsequent rise in global production that comes with higher prices.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
