Mike showed Tech held above MA's during SVB selloff. He has a short working in Oil Shares.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0700 following earlier pullback
EUR/USD has stabilized above 1.0700 after having retreated slightly below that level earlier in the session. Although February inflation data from the US helped the US Dollar gather strength and weighed on the pair, the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment limits the pair downside.
GBP/USD loses traction, declines toward 1.2150
GBP/USD spiked to a session high of 1.2200 but reversed its direction and declined toward 1.2150 with the US Dollar recovering from daily lows. The annual CPI in the US declined to 6% in February as expected while the monthly core CPI came in slightly higher than forecast.
Gold tries to hold above $1,900 as US yields gain traction
Gold price came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to the $1,900 area in the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day after February inflation data from the US, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
US inflation rate comes in at 6%, meets expectations; Bitcoin price climbs above $25,000
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 6.0% year on year from February 2023's 6.4%. The crypto market reacted positively to the inflation rate as Bitcoin price climbed to trade at $26,382.
US Inflation Analysis: Price rises still sticky, Fed to resume rate rises once the SVB storm settles Premium
A semi-Lehman moment? That seems to be the fear in financial markets in recent days, with a sliver lining – a lower path of interest rates. Yet if SVB's spectacular failure is contained, then the good news for the economy melts that silver lining.