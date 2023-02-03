Stock markets have been under a little pressure on Friday and the US is poised to open in the red also, with the Nasdaq hit particularly hard.
This comes on the back of some disappointing earnings from heavyweight tech firms Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet. Each had their own reasons for disappointing the street but ultimately the one thing they all have in common is the economy and the outlook, and it's hitting both the top and bottom lines.
Whether that's through fewer device purchases or lower spending on the cloud and advertising, the trend is extremely clear for all to see. Many of the big tech firms have responded by tightening the purse strings and announcing mass layoffs but more is needed to win over Wall Street.
Jobs report could offer further respite
Of course, another common factor in all of this is inflation and interest rates which brings us nicely back to the economic data. The US jobs report today could ease the pressure on big tech if we see a friendly report consisting of more modest wage growth, lower job growth, and higher participation.
A soft landing, while still doable, can't be achieved without seeing more slack in the labour market and that will likely necessitate both higher participation and a slight increase in the unemployment rate, both of which should address the wage issue and prevent a price spiral. It's a fine balancing act and it's about time we see some evidence of it happening or confidence in the terminal rate being here or near will fade.
Oil settles after a volatile start to 2023
Oil prices are a little lower again at the end of the week, settling it seems somewhere around the middle of the new year range. Sweeping risk aversion in the markets and concerns around a potential deeper slowdown driven by higher rates will have that effect but once again it's worth noting that sentiment in this market is fickle. It clearly doesn't take too much, as we saw in early January, for investors to become euphoric, nor does it take much for them to lose their nerve. That could remain a key feature of the first quarter and ensure oil prices remain highly volatile.
Lost momentum and setting up for a correction
The Fed surge in gold appeared to be built on weak foundations as momentum simply didn't match the price rally. That isn't to say it couldn't play catch up but yesterday's plunge may suggest that won't happen just yet. Instead, the yellow metal finds itself testing interesting support around $1,910 and then $1,900. The first is the ascending trend line from early November and the second is recent support but could also be considered the neckline of a two-week double top. Either way, a break of these levels could propel the yellow metal into a correction phase.
Could the jobs report spark a reversal?
Bitcoin continues to hold on impressively to new year gains but it goes without saying the momentum has fallen away, culminating in yesterday's sharp reversal off its most recent high. It looks primed for a correction although that momentum could return if we see some positive headlines or an improvement in risk appetite. Once more, we find ourselves looking to the jobs report on both counts. A disappointing report could see the correction take hold.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0850 after impressive US jobs data
EUR/USD came under strong bearish pressure and declined below 1.0850 in the American session. With the latest data from the US revealing a 517,000 growth in Nonfarm Payrolls in January, the US Dollar started to outperform its rivals and weighed heavily on the pair.
GBP/USD plunges toward 1.2100 on renewed US Dollar strength
GBP/USD turned south and fell toward 1.2100 after the data from the US revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 517,000 in January. Reflecting the renewed US Dollar strength, the US Dollar Index is up more than 0.5% on the day at around 102.50.
Gold suffers heavy losses post NFP, trades near $1,880
Gold price fell sharply after breaking below $1,900 and extended its slide toward $1,880 on Friday. With the US January jobs report unveiling an impressive 517,000 growth in NFP, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered sharply toward 3.5%, dragging XAU/USD deep into the red.
Classic Remake: Terra proposes recoupling LUNC and UST months after collapse
The de-pegging of Terra ecosystem’s logarithmic stablecoin UST and the collapse of the sister tokens LUNA-UST wiped out $41 billion from the crypto ecosystem.
Amazon Stock Earnings: AMZN sags 5% on AWS revenue miss
Amazon stock fell 5.1% afterhours on Thursday as the premier online retailer missed EPS overall for the quarter ending in December and saw growth in its cloud division drop to 20%.