US stocks gained for the third consecutive session, and the gains seemed more stable this time as the VIX index retreats. The Federal Reserve (Fed) storm is coming to an end, with most hawkish expectations already factored in the asset prices, and the strong corporate earnings help equities bind up their wounds.

We have two important events on today’s macro calendar: the OPEC meeting and the US ADP report.

OPEC will discuss whether and by how much they should increase its oil output at today’s meeting. But whatever happens, crude prices are poised for an advance towards the three-digit levels in the coming months given that global glut declines faster than expected due to a stronger recovery in demand, and ongoing supply constraints.

And the US jobs figures don't really matter. We guess that the December ADP number will be soft; we could even see a negative print today as the omicron may have taken a severe toll on the US jobs market in December. But it won’t matter for the Fed expectations!