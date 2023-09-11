MARKETS
US stocks are trading higher on Monday amidst little news. But investors are positioning ahead of a fresh CPI release on Wednesday, a Consumer Confidence survey on Friday while balancing a widely expected September Fed pause against the criteria that would possibly justify another rate increase in either November or December.
In this no-news yet impending high data risk environment, rates and mega-cap Tech garner some attention today in an otherwise news-less session.
In the current market environment, real rates, representing the return investors can expect to earn above the inflation rate on a risk-free bond, could effectively be constrained at their current 2% level. This is primarily because a return of this magnitude is exceptionally appealing to investors, particularly when considering the prevailing risks that suggest a potential data weakening in the fourth quarter of 2023. Given these factors, it's reasonable to anticipate that yields will likely experience a modest decline during this period.
However, today's market dynamics are intriguing as we observe a notable absence of the anticipated modest decline in yields. But even in this environment, long-duration assets like the mega-cap Tech complex showcase robust gains. This trend suggests that investors are growing increasingly comfortable with a higher-rate environment.
For longer-duration assets to remain attractive, yields on 10-year Treasuries may not necessarily need to revert to the 3% range. In the late 1990s, the yields on 10-year Treasuries fluctuated between 4.5% and 7%. This period is a compelling historical precedent as it coincided with the remarkable and outsized gains achieved by NASDAQ. It is noteworthy that the backdrop of CPI inflation during that time was similar to, if not lower than, the levels we are currently experiencing.
And once again, the technology sector has defied the odds with remarkable outperformance despite higher US yields. This contrasts sharply with 2022, when surging inflation led to an unsettling sell-off in Tech. This drop in valuation was primarily attributed to the sector's characteristic "long duration" nature, making it particularly sensitive to escalating discount rates. However, the significant increase in investors' belief in the potential for accelerated growth within AI and technology stocks supersedes the impact of higher discount rates.
CHINA
Recent data on China's credit expansion is telling. In August, Total Social Financing surged by CNY3 trillion, marking the second-highest increase recorded for the corresponding period. This resurgence has led many mainland observers to conclude that China's credit impulse has returned to positive territory. The driving force behind this upswing is primarily the result of recent policy adjustments; notably, rate cuts are starting to work their way through the economy, while an increase in government financing hints at an uptick in fiscal policy.
Moreover, the data from August paints a promising picture for the Chinese economy. Key indicators such as prices, PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index), and trade statistics suggest that the economy is on a path toward stabilization and recovery after experiencing a downturn in the second quarter and July. The upcoming official data release scheduled for Friday and high-frequency property sales data will provide crucial insights into whether this rebound signifies a genuine turning point for the Chinese economy.
Still, the Local Government Financing Vehicles (LGFV) elephant remains in the room; hence, the government will likely need to intensify its efforts to address LGFV concerns and establish a long-term strategy to reduce the associated risks. Even in the absence of immediate LGFV defaults, there is a growing market apprehension about the potential impact of this sector on China's financial stability, possibly leading to a scenario akin to the balance sheet recession experienced by Japan in the 1990s. Such a situation could further stress the RMB and keep interest rates low for an extended period.
FOREX
Governor Kazuo Ueda of the Bank of Japan has recently hinted that the central bank might possess sufficient evidence regarding wage trends to consider a policy shift before the year's end. This strategic move appears to be aimed at bolstering the Japanese yen. In parallel, the People's Bank of China is taking measures to push back the speed of weakening the Chinese yuan. They are telling markets not to speculate aggressively.
These combined actions are currently tempering the strength of the US dollar. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that the focus will likely return to US economic data shortly, and there are still considerable upward potential risks for the USD that cannot be disregarded.
