The concern about omicron abated over the past week as vaccines were deemed effective against the variant with a booster shock. Preliminary analysis from the European health agency suggests the symptoms are milder than with previous variants. Furthermore, a new study shows that a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine could neutralise the omicron virus. The news boosted risk sentiment over the past week with equity markets rebounding along with yields, where 10Y Treasuries moved above 1.50%, and Bunds tested -30bp while the spread between Italian and German yields widened in anticipation of tighter monetary policy in the eurozone. If the fears of omicron indeed abate, we think the focus in the markets should move back to the monetary policy and to what extent they will move in a more hawkish direction or remain accommodative.
The Fed meeting next week is likely to confirm Powell’s more hawkish message that inflation is more permanent and hence that monetary policy may need to be normalised faster than previously thought. We have changed our Fed view accordingly seeing QE be phased out by April (instead of June) and three hikes in 2021 (June, September and December) instead of two followed by four hikes in 2022. The US labour market appears to be very tight with jobless claims this week hitting the lowest level since 1969. In our view, the relatively weak non-farm payroll report last Friday was more due to labour supply constraints than demand problems. The unemployment rate fell significantly to 4.2% from 4.6%, as employment in the household survey was extremely strong. On another positive note, the labour force rose by almost 600K, which is very important to avoid the need for premature tightening by the Fed if wages rise faster.
A difficult communication exercise awaits ECB with regard to the inflation outlook amid growing divisions in the Governing Council about pro-inflationary risks and a stuttering economy. We expect new forecasts to show a marked upward revision in the near-term inflation outlook, but with HICP inflation falling back below 2% in 2023 and 2024, supporting the ECB’s communication of a patient approach with regard to rate hikes. That said, to placate the ‘hawks’, the first step towards policy normalisation will likely be done by phasing out the PEPP programme as scheduled in March 2022.
Meanwhile, the Chinese central bank eased monetary policy further this week lowering reserve requirements and thereby enabling more credit to enter the financial system. The stimulus will in our view support a modest rebound in the Chinese economy in early 2022. It is a close call whether the Bank of Japan will prolong its pandemic measures set to run off in March at its meeting next week. Very few newly infected, high vaccine uptake and a decent looking Q4 rebound has paved the way, but the Omicron variant adds uncertainty.
Apart from the central bank meetings, the preliminary PMI readings in the euro area and the US for December will be in focus on Thursday along with US and Chinese retail sales on Wednesday. The Q4 Tankan survey released next week will contain key input to the BOJ decision.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces modestly post US inflation
The dollar came under selling pressure after the US confirmed annual inflation at 6.8% in November, its highest in almost four decades. EUR/USD battles to recover above the 1.1300 level as government bond yields ticked lower.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3230 on worrisome US CPI
GBP/USD changed course and trimmed early losses, now trading above 1.3230. Heating US inflation figures hint at steeper Federal Reserve tightening. Pound struggling with Omicron and Brexit headlines.
Gold rebounds from fresh weekly lows
Traders are likely unsure how gold would react to another upside surprise this time around. If demand for inflation protection dominates, gold could be headed back to weekly highs and its 200DMA. If bets on a hawkish Fed shift dominate, gold could be headed under recent lows in the $1,760s.
Ethereum primed to revisit $3,800 as support weakens
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how ETH could be bound for further loses.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?