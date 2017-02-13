Tax Tweets, Golf, and "Spicey"

Stocks held onto the gains of the past couple of weeks as Trump 'Tweets' about his promised tax reform plan and his continued frustration with life in Washington as he hosted Japanese PM Shinzo Abe at the WH on Friday....



And since he played 'nice in the playground' and talked about our long standing relationship with the Japanese and how he does not see that changing...investors were relieved.....and the mkt surged.....In addition - Eco data on Friday was mixed at best - so the focus WAS on Trump and his latest action on tax reform.....



Now - I have to ask - while we all think that is great.....Let's be honest here....There are - at last count - 74,608 pages that make up the Federal Tax Code....or 187 times bigger than it was a century ago... .....(Obamacare alone added some 3k pages to the tax code in 2014). Directives include everything from buying electric/hybrid vehicles to turning corn into gasoline.....It is a publication that attempts to serve both social and economic objectives......and it doesn't work efficiently.....Recall what President Reagan wanted and said in 1986 after his reform package - a reform that helped to ignite some of the greatest economic growth years in history.........



"Fair and simpler for most Americans, this is a tax code designed to take us into a future of technogical invention and economic achievement, one that will keep America competitive and growing into the 21st century"



Well - Ronald Reagan must be rolling over in his grave right now....and Trump is not wrong in attempting to simplify it for all.....but here is the rub......Can he really announce a tax reform package in just 3 more weeks? He may offer some 'ideas' on reform and maybe he'll tweet a few ideas/goals that he would like to see, but do not expect to see a 'reform package' that is ready to be debated and on - never mind VOTED on - as implied by his latest tweet....No matter - Either way - it was just his 'promise' of tax cuts and reform that served to ignite the latest leg up for the mkts pushing them to new highs and what some now consider 'highly overbought' territory.



Is the data signaling a recession is at the door?



We have been led to believe that GDP is about to explode - going from 1.6% annual growth (during the Obama years) to some 4% to 5% in the coming years........and while we would all welcome that - is it really possible right now? Investors are betting yes, but recent analysis may be suggesting otherwise......showing an economy that may be sliding toward recession. Most of 2016's GDP growth in 3Q of 2016 came about because of gov't spending and accounting gimmickry - designed to help the mkt surge during the election in an attempt to get Hillary elected president. (How'd that work out?)



So now consider the following.....1) Recent Tax receipts just went negative, when this happens it usually means that we are in a slowdown (think recession). Why is this important? Because since 1970, every time gov't receipts went negative on an annual basis, the US was already either in a recession or on the cusp of a recession – WITHOUT exception. Shall I remind you of the last time this happened? Think July 2008, - just ahead of the September 2008 mkt crash that preceded the March 2009 implosion. Now yes - agreed - there were so many other factors at the time and I am not suggesting that we are about to see a 50% correction at all, but no one should be surprised to see a pullback - and if and when it comes - asset managers that took the time to raise cash today - as the algo's continue to push us higher - will be the ones to take advantage of those lower prices then.



2) GDP growth is down y/y - 2015 was 2.6% and 2016 was 1.6%.......that trend is clearly moving in the wrong direction... - and this is just another indicator of trouble ahead...3) US consumers appear to be tapped out - just look at the retailing sector, the big Amazon’s earnings miss and the dramatically lowered 2017 forecast by UPS.... both very real economic bellwether stocks.



3) And the other alarm bell should be that the banks continue to tighten their lending standards just as the FED is about to begin a 'series of rate hikes'. In our debt-based economy, the flow of credit is critical to economic growth and when credit gets tight, liquidity disappears and BOOM - recession shows her ugly face....Don't discount the fact that we have supposedly now been in expansionary mode since June 2009 - the end of the last recession - (That is IF you believe that stat.) So according to the numbers - we have now gone 92 months without a recession...this is UNHEARD of - since the avg expansion since 1945 lasts 57 months....I'm just sayin.....It is food for thought.



Over the weekend - Trump played nice at Mar-A-Lago with PM Abe.....all while North Korea's Kim Jung Un - fired off a test missile that landed in the Sea of Japan - as he looked to incite a Twitter war with Trump - but someone must have taken control - because Donny was relatively mum on the topic.....refusing to get 'drawn into' NK's BS......



US futures are up 3 pts in early trading....as traders keep their eyes and ears on Janet Yellen's upcoming Humphrey Hawkins Testimony this week and Trump's meeting with Canadian PM Trudeau -who will be at the WH today....This could cause some currency swings as the expectation is that NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) is one of the agenda items to be discussed. There are NO economic data points today.



Recall that Humphrey Hawkins testimony is the Semi-Annual testimony by the FED chair in front of both the Senate and Congressional Finance Committees over a two day period. This testimony is required to update our elected officials on the state of the economy and future monetary policy guidance.....since the next FED meeting is in March - many will be listening for clues of ANY policy shift vs. expectations. FED FUND Futures suggest that March is a 'hold' with the next rate rise due in June - but this could all change if Janet suggests that the economy is about to boil over (NOT LIKELY).



Now look - we are in unchartered territory - so it is difficult to pick any resistance levels at all...because the terms of trading have changed...and the picture is being driven more by jawboning than by actual action.....and while I am bullish on the future I am more cautious of the present. The trendline drawn from April 2016 suggests that we are hitting our heads right here on 'trendline resistance' - but it is a new world....and as we have seen the new world is anything but normal.....





Beef Osso Bucco

Now over the weekend – I received my first delivery of organic, range direct, 100% traceable beef cuts from the Honest Beef Company. Last week – the owner – Hannah Raudsepp was kind enough to feature my Super Bowl Burger recipe on her website and so today I am featuring one that appears on her website – and boy were these delicious.



For this you need:

4 cross-cut, bone-in beef shanks (about 2 1/2 pounds total), Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons flour, divided, 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, 1 medium onion, diced (about 1 cup), 2 carrots, peeled and diced (about 1 cup), 1 stalk celery, diced (about 3/4 cup), 2 1/2 tablespoons tomato paste, 4 medium cloves garlic, finely chopped (about 4 teaspoons), 1/2 cup dry white wine, 1 cup homemade or store-bought low-sodium chicken stock, 1 1/2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano, 4 sprigs thyme, 2 bay leaves, Pinch ground cloves



For the Gremolata:

1/2 cup flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped, 1 tablespoon grated zest from 1 or 2 lemons, 2 medium cloves garlic, minced (about 2 teaspoons)



DIRECTIONS



For the Shanks: Pat shanks dry using a paper towel. Place 1 cup flour on a plate. Season beef with salt and pepper and dredge in flour, shaking off excess. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat until lightly smoking. Add meat and cook without moving until well browned on first side, about 5 minutes. Flip and cook until browned on second side, about 4 minutes longer. Transfer to a slow cooker.



Add onion, carrots, and celery to the Dutch oven, reduce heat to medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables begin have softened, about 7 minutes. Add tomato paste and garlic. Stir and continue cooking until fragrant, about 1 minute longer. Add wine and scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pot using a wooden spoon.



Transfer the contents to a slow cooker and add stock, vinegar, oregano, thyme, bay leaves, and ground clove. Season with salt and pepper and cook on low until meat is tender, about 6 hours.



Remove and discard thyme sprigs and bay leaves. Skim fat from the sauce and transfer 1/2 cup of gravy to a medium saucepan. Whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons of flour into the reserved gravy until no lumps remain. Add the rest of the sauce to the saucepan. Whisking frequently, bring the sauce to a rolling boil over high heat and cook until the sauce achieves a gravy-like consistency, about 4 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.



For the Gremolata: Meanwhile, combine parsley, lemon zest, and garlic in a small bowl



Arrange shanks on a platter and spoon sauce on top. Garnish with gremolata and serve.

Buon Appetito.