US Dollar: Jun '21 USD Down at 90.740.

Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Down at 61.04.

Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Down 5 ticks and trading at 158.04.

Indices: The June'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 22 ticks Lower and trading at 4166.00.

Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1779.60. Gold is 18 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Down- which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng and Shanghai exchanges which are Lower. Europe is trading mainly Higher at this time with the exception of the London and German Dax exchanges which are Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Core Durable Goods Orders is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Durable Goods Orders m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD was trading Lower Friday morning and that is indicative of a Upside day for the Dow. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded 228 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

On Friday the markets advanced despite the fact that there were underlying concerns that President Biden would increase capital gains taxes to help pay for his proposed 2.9 trillion dollar infrastructure and jobs creation plan. The markets remained unconcerned as all indices advanced Friday. Additionally, New Home Sales came in at more than 1 million new homes versus 885,000 expected. Today we have Durable Goods and Core Durable Goods both of which are major and proven market movers. Will this keep the markets in an upward trend? As in all things, only time will tell...