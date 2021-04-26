US Dollar: Jun '21 USD Down at 90.740.
Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Down at 61.04.
Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Down 5 ticks and trading at 158.04.
Indices: The June'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 22 ticks Lower and trading at 4166.00.
Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1779.60. Gold is 18 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Down- which is not normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng and Shanghai exchanges which are Lower. Europe is trading mainly Higher at this time with the exception of the London and German Dax exchanges which are Lower.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Core Durable Goods Orders is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Durable Goods Orders m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Bias
On Friday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD was trading Lower Friday morning and that is indicative of a Upside day for the Dow. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded 228 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
On Friday the markets advanced despite the fact that there were underlying concerns that President Biden would increase capital gains taxes to help pay for his proposed 2.9 trillion dollar infrastructure and jobs creation plan. The markets remained unconcerned as all indices advanced Friday. Additionally, New Home Sales came in at more than 1 million new homes versus 885,000 expected. Today we have Durable Goods and Core Durable Goods both of which are major and proven market movers. Will this keep the markets in an upward trend? As in all things, only time will tell...
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs after German data misses
EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.21 after the German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. Earlier, the euro advanced amid Europe's progress on vaccines and an upbeat market mood. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.39 on risk-on mood
GBP/USD is rising above 1.39 as the safe-haven dollar retreats amid optimism about a vaccine-led recovery. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism and shrugs off doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
XAU/USD holds steady around $1,780, lacks follow-through
Sustained USD selling assisted gold to regain positive traction on the first day of a new week. A modest pickup in the US bond yields, the underlying bullish tone might cap the commodity. Investors look forward to the release of US Durable Goods Orders for a fresh trading impetus.
Dogecoin primed to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone. A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459. DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?