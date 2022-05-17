Oil commentary is delivered as supply, demand, OPEC, driving season, not driving season, Heavy Vs Light Sweet, Canada, Oman, every nation on the planet, Inflation, No Inflation..

Once traders are complete reading commentary, they don't have a clue to the most important aspect: The Oil price. Same principle as central bank commentary in relation to currency prices. They report every last theory without data or facts and traders render their own judgement to prices.

The Oil Price = Oil price. If the Oil price rises then all oil prices around the world rises. If the Oil price falls then all oil prices fall. Same principle as stock markets. Stock markets and oil are the exact same financial instrument. The only difference is the assigned price number to the instrument. Don't complicate the uncomplicated.

Markets were designed for simplicity to profit and for investment purposes. This requires price knowledge but doesn't necessarily require the theoretical aspects as this becomes a game of guess, speculation and chance.

Same old market story, a price only cares about a price. The hardest part to master is the price and gazillions of ways existed to find the answers over decades.

WTI Vital levels 104.85, 108.32 and 111.79.

Brent Vital levels 117.78, 112.82, 107.87, 106.12, 102.55.

WTI lifted from 102.55 last week.

WTI rose 12 points last week, 6 point rise for Brent.

Today's WTI target is 114. Brent's current price is 114 and targets 116. Brent sits comfortably above vital 111.00's and WTI at 109.00's. Lower for Brent targets 107.00's and 104.00's for WTI. Brent and WTI share about a 3 point relationship. Both are the same financial instruments.

Higher Brent assists EUR/USD higher at +80% correlations.

S&P's and Nasdaq

Must break for the S&P's is 4015 to target 4063. Failure targets 3968. Nasdaq higher targets 11943, lower targets 11422.59.

EUR/USD

Higher for EUR/USD must break 1.0801. Lower levels to parity 102.60, 1.0133, 1.0106 then 1.0029.

EUR/USD 1.0400's is a phantom number and 400 pips lower from the 1.0800 target from the 1.1500's break at the 5 year average. Phantom numbers over years are historically good for maximum 600 pips and equates to EUR/USD 102.00's.

EUR/USD target today is 1.0456. Higher USD/CAD targets 1.3016.