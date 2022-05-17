Oil commentary is delivered as supply, demand, OPEC, driving season, not driving season, Heavy Vs Light Sweet, Canada, Oman, every nation on the planet, Inflation, No Inflation..
Once traders are complete reading commentary, they don't have a clue to the most important aspect: The Oil price. Same principle as central bank commentary in relation to currency prices. They report every last theory without data or facts and traders render their own judgement to prices.
The Oil Price = Oil price. If the Oil price rises then all oil prices around the world rises. If the Oil price falls then all oil prices fall. Same principle as stock markets. Stock markets and oil are the exact same financial instrument. The only difference is the assigned price number to the instrument. Don't complicate the uncomplicated.
Markets were designed for simplicity to profit and for investment purposes. This requires price knowledge but doesn't necessarily require the theoretical aspects as this becomes a game of guess, speculation and chance.
Same old market story, a price only cares about a price. The hardest part to master is the price and gazillions of ways existed to find the answers over decades.
WTI Vital levels 104.85, 108.32 and 111.79.
Brent Vital levels 117.78, 112.82, 107.87, 106.12, 102.55.
WTI lifted from 102.55 last week.
WTI rose 12 points last week, 6 point rise for Brent.
Today's WTI target is 114. Brent's current price is 114 and targets 116. Brent sits comfortably above vital 111.00's and WTI at 109.00's. Lower for Brent targets 107.00's and 104.00's for WTI. Brent and WTI share about a 3 point relationship. Both are the same financial instruments.
Higher Brent assists EUR/USD higher at +80% correlations.
S&P's and Nasdaq
Must break for the S&P's is 4015 to target 4063. Failure targets 3968. Nasdaq higher targets 11943, lower targets 11422.59.
EUR/USD
Higher for EUR/USD must break 1.0801. Lower levels to parity 102.60, 1.0133, 1.0106 then 1.0029.
EUR/USD 1.0400's is a phantom number and 400 pips lower from the 1.0800 target from the 1.1500's break at the 5 year average. Phantom numbers over years are historically good for maximum 600 pips and equates to EUR/USD 102.00's.
EUR/USD target today is 1.0456. Higher USD/CAD targets 1.3016.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears take charge, carving out the path to a new daily low
AUD/USD reverses the pullback from the weekly top, after posting the biggest daily fall in a week, as traders prepare for the all-important Australia employment report for April. The broad risk-off mood probe the recovery moves near 0.6975-80 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia.
EUR/USD sees a downside to 1.0400 as risk-off mood looms, EU Consumer Confidence in focus
The EUR/USD pair is attempting to find a cushion around 1.0460 after a sheer downside move from 1.0564 recorded on Wednesday. A thunderous FX arena on a soaring risk-aversion theme brought a swift sell-off in the risk-sensitive currencies.
Gold remains steady around $1,820 despite the freaky risk-off impulse
Gold price is oscillating in a tight range of $1,815.64-1,822.05 in the early Asian session despite the market mood jitters on soaring inflation worldwide. The precious metal has not been affected by intensified negative impulse in the FX domain.
Why Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu may return to $0.00001
Shiba continues to consolidate after last week's flash crash. However, despite a flurry of activity across the cryptocurrency market, SHIB has not seen any marked difference in volume participation – a possible warning signal for bulls.
Five trends to drive the global economy regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine
We believe the world is in a turning point in more than one way. The war in Ukraine has highlighted that we have seen the end of a long and peaceful era - an era where stronger economic ties were thought to lower the risk of conflicts – a thought also at the core of EU.