As posted Sunday, CHF/JPY short 122.70 and 122.81 to target 121.09. Highs achieved pefectly at 122.81 and lows at current 121.15. The trade runs 166 pips and 6 pips to target. The longer range target remains 114.00's which means a short only strategy exists for the next months until 114.00's trade. A short only strategy exists for all JPY cross pairs.

JPY cross pair leaders are EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY and CHF/JPY. Time is coming for overbought JPY cross pairs, especially against massive overbought and horrible currency USD/JPY. Sorry to inform yields don't move USD/JPY but rather Commercial Paper rates predominantly.

In trading days long gone, the 2 and 5 year USD yield range moved USD/JPY.

Trader option was long CHF/JPY for 60 ish pips then short again at 122.81. Profits were then 226 pips instead of 166.

EUR/USD broke 1.2105 and traded lower and offered weekly trade shorts a few extra pips from yesterday's Fed. Same for AUD/USD and NZD/USD. Yesterday was provided 0.7707 shorts for AUD/USD.

GBP/USD went directly to 1.3985 and dead stopped. The big winner for the past 2 weeks was USD/CAD at 1.2308 highs from 1.2056 last week or 252 pips. As written Sunday, USD/CAD has much more upside to trade. Correct and now 1.2305 decides USD/CAD fate for higher or lower.

GBP/NZD 24 hours offered 1.9868 to 1.9661 and the range held all week. Target remains 1.9661. GBP/NZD as the better trade to EUR/NZD sits massive overbought at 1.9794 and short is the only trade.

GBP/USD's eventual target is 1.3500's as written. Don't ever lose sight of forecasts because 1 day or 2 week passes doesn't invalidate targets.

See Gold written for example May 26. Short only strategy and short 1846.00's and traded 1803 lows. Gold is a dead mover and can't be helped.

EUR/USD 5 big numbers today are located at 1.1931, 1.1933, 1.1947, 1.2021 and 1.2053.

GBP/USD 5 vital numbers as follows: 1.3917, 1.3921, 1.3937, 1.4023, 1.4059.

Higher Inflation rates must be supported by higher Interest rates. Either interest rates rise quicker than anticipated or Inflation must drop. Fed headline at 0.25 doesn't support Inflation at 2 and 3% nor fed Funds at 0.06. See relationships for Inflation and Interest rates since the 1970's.

The interest rate must support Inflation Or the Fed will destroy consumer purchases of vital goods.