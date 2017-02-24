Target Trading in the Forex week of February 26th , 2017 EU,UJ,GU,AU

What ProAct Forex Target Traders See: Aussie is @ 0.7672 in a range. The trend is your friend till it bends. We are looking to break down to the to the square up @ 0.7600 and then continue to the 0.382 Fibo @ 0.7490. The average daily true range (ATR) for the pair currently is 49 pips.

What ProAct Forex Target Traders See: Cable is currently @ 1.2458. We are in a large range and in a channel. We are looking to continue to the square up @ 1.2630 and then down to the 0.382 Fibo @ 1.2426. The average daily true range (ATR) for the pair currently is 86 pips.

What ProAct Forex Target Traders See: We are currently sitting @ 112.93 in a large channel but near the bottom. We are watching for a bounce @11.38 but if we do not get that look to the 1.270 Fibo @ 109.57. The average daily true range (ATR) for the pair currently is 91 pips.

What ProAct Forex Target Traders See: We are currently sitting @ 1.0564. USDX is inconclusive. A couple of different scenarios: 1: Bullish: a move to the 0.786 Fibo @ 1.0761 area and 2: Bearish: A break down to the day bottom support @ 1.0348. The average daily true range (ATR) for the pair currently is 63 pips.

ProAct Traders™ (hereafter, PAT) assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies, or omissions, nor does it warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information in the materials that comprised the text, graphics or other items contained in the ProAct Charts as a result of computer or power failures or interruptions in the electronic delivery systems via the Internet. PAT shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental or consequential damages including without limitation losses, lost revenue, or lost profits that may result from these materials.

Foreign Currency Trading carries a level of risk / reward that may not be suitable for all considering participation in the market known as Forex. The Forex is a "zero sum" market and its end effect is that there are an equal number of winners and losers. Consequently, the possibility exists that you could sustain an eventual loss of some or all of you initial investment. Therefore, you should never invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade the Forex, you should become thoroughly educated in how the market works, have a sound money management plan and then carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. If you have any doubts, seek advice from an independent financial advisor.