Target Trading in the Forex week of February 19th , 2017 EU,UJ,GU,AU

What ProAct Forex Target Traders See: Aussie is @ 0.7659 in a range. A couple of different scenarios: 1: Bullish: a move to the square up @ 0.7601 area and bounce 2: Bearish: A break down to the 0.382 @ 0.7493. The average daily true range (ATR) for the pair currently is 56 pips.

What ProAct Forex Target Traders See: Cable is currently @ 1.2412. We are in a large range and in a bearish pennant. We are looking to continue to the 0.618 Fibo @ 1.2260 and then on to the 0.786 Fibo @ 1.2140. The average daily true range (ATR) for the pair currently is 92 pips.

What ProAct Forex Target Traders See: We are currently sitting @ 112.93 still in a large channel and following the USDX down. We are looking to initially move up to the day chart bottom @ 111.93 and maybe continue to the 1.270 Fibo @ 109.71. The average daily true range (ATR) for the pair currently is 102 pips.

What ProAct Forex Target Traders See: We are currently sitting @ 1.0606 and possibly trying to trend up (look to the USDX for clues). A couple of different scenarios: 1: Bullish: a move to the 0.786Fibo @ 1.0706 area and 2: Bearish: A break down to the double bottom support @ 1.0520. The average daily true range (ATR) for the pair currently is 66 pips.

ProAct Traders™ (hereafter, PAT) assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies, or omissions, nor does it warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information in the materials that comprised the text, graphics or other items contained in the ProAct Charts as a result of computer or power failures or interruptions in the electronic delivery systems via the Internet. PAT shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental or consequential damages including without limitation losses, lost revenue, or lost profits that may result from these materials.

Foreign Currency Trading carries a level of risk / reward that may not be suitable for all considering participation in the market known as Forex. The Forex is a "zero sum" market and its end effect is that there are an equal number of winners and losers. Consequently, the possibility exists that you could sustain an eventual loss of some or all of you initial investment. Therefore, you should never invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade the Forex, you should become thoroughly educated in how the market works, have a sound money management plan and then carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. If you have any doubts, seek advice from an independent financial advisor.