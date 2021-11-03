The FTSE 100 is 30 points lower this afternoon, as investors gear up for a crucial Fed meeting.

Fed to taper, but what else?

Dollar the key market to watch as busier half of the week gets underway

ADP report shows strong job growth

Quiet has dominated throughout the day as markets await today’s FOMC meeting and the expected tapering of asset purchases. Fed days are never the busiest, and with so much on the calendar over the coming two days the inevitable atmosphere is one of expectation. The taper itself is likely to be the non-event, and instead markets want to hear more about the outlook for inflation and growth, and any hints on interest rate rises. This is where the volatility could arise, and perhaps equity markets are a touch vulnerable after their October gains. Of course the big impact will be on the dollar, with consequent effects on a host of other assets. It doesn’t stop here of course, with the BoE tomorrow and NFPs on Friday providing the chance for additional volatility.

Speaking of job growth, the ADP report today points towards further labour market tightness, and a potential upward impact on wages which should, ultimately, be good for the US economy and the rest of the globe. But first we have to get on the track of higher interest rates, and this is where the tricky part begins. Small caps appear to be taking the most positive view on the topic, with further strength in the Russell 2000 today after Monday’s solid bounce.