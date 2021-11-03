The FTSE 100 is 30 points lower this afternoon, as investors gear up for a crucial Fed meeting.
- Fed to taper, but what else?
- Dollar the key market to watch as busier half of the week gets underway
- ADP report shows strong job growth
Quiet has dominated throughout the day as markets await today’s FOMC meeting and the expected tapering of asset purchases. Fed days are never the busiest, and with so much on the calendar over the coming two days the inevitable atmosphere is one of expectation. The taper itself is likely to be the non-event, and instead markets want to hear more about the outlook for inflation and growth, and any hints on interest rate rises. This is where the volatility could arise, and perhaps equity markets are a touch vulnerable after their October gains. Of course the big impact will be on the dollar, with consequent effects on a host of other assets. It doesn’t stop here of course, with the BoE tomorrow and NFPs on Friday providing the chance for additional volatility.
Speaking of job growth, the ADP report today points towards further labour market tightness, and a potential upward impact on wages which should, ultimately, be good for the US economy and the rest of the globe. But first we have to get on the track of higher interest rates, and this is where the tricky part begins. Small caps appear to be taking the most positive view on the topic, with further strength in the Russell 2000 today after Monday’s solid bounce.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1600 as Powell takes the wind out of dollar's sails
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains around 1.1600 as the dollar is having a difficult time outperforming its major rivals. Following the Fed's decision to reduce asset purchases by $15 billion per month, Chairman Powell emphasized that the liftoff test is not met on employment goal.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
Shiba Inu to provide the last buy opportunity before SHIB price doubles again
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since it hit a new all-time high on October 28. So far, SHIB has been hovering around a crucial barrier, showing indecision among buyers and sellers.
Fed Quick Analysis: Three hawkish taper twists set to lift dollar Premium
The devil is in the details – while the Fed has been preparing markets for its tapering decision for months, there are still three hawkish twists that could push the dollar higher.