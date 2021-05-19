Outlook: Now that the UK inflation data is out, we are left with an almost empty plate for the rest of the day. We get the Fed minutes from the April 28 meeting—nothing new can be reasonably expected—and CPI in Canada expected higher and fortifying the BoC stance that it will need to start tapering.

Assuming oil prices recover their poise, such as it is, Canadian CPI should be good for the CAD, already one of the biggest winners in FX for many weeks now. CPI is forecast at 3.2% annualized from 2.2%. In fact, the USD/CAD has a weekly reading of 1.2076, a whisker away from the lowest low from Sept 2017 at 1.2070. Approaching a historic low makes us very nervous. We are less worried about the UK pound gaining on much the same reasoning—a central bank seemingly on the lookout for a reason to taper/raise rates. That’s mostly because sterling has a number of crosses and not just the rate against the dollar, including the primary relationship against the euro. For some reason we fail to understand, sterling took a knee-jerk nosedive on the release of the CPI data, even though the data was pretty much as expected and is not likely to alter the BoE stance.

So we have UK inflation under 2% Canadian inflation possibly over 3% and US inflation now being quoted at 4.2% (the FT choice from among many possibilities). The central bank with the highest inflation is the one not talking about tapering and not expected to do so anytime in the near future, either. Whatever position adjustments might come along, like a euro pullback on getting overbought, that still leaves the dollar in the soup.

Political Tidbit: Late last evening the State of New York Attorney General announced her office is joining up with the US Attorney General in the Southern District (= New York) and they are changing what had been a civil crime investigation into a criminal one into the Trump Organization. The state attorney general had been thought to have only tax fraud, but may now have real estate fraud, too.

Meanwhile, the liberal press is enjoying the news that hardly anyone is reading the Trump blog, and yet commentators persist in fretting over Trump controlling the party with his ridiculous and pathetic lies, and not only setting the agenda for the 2022 midterm elections but possibly running for president again in 2024. We have never had a party leader or presidential candidate under investigation for civil and criminal acts, or charged and indicted, or convicted. The wheels of justice grind exceedingly slow and it could be close to the fall 2022 midterms—or past them—before the saga is resolved. Many will not relax until Trump is safely locked up in an orange jumpsuit.

Assuming the worst-case scenario (for Trump), would Pres Biden pardon him to avoid staining the presidential reputation? It might be in keeping with Biden’s nature, but also in keeping would be the Nixon deal—a pardon in exchange for total retirement and silence on political matters. But Trump would never make such a deal and if he did, wouldn’t honor it, since he breaks contracts all the time and everyone knows it. If the state and city can make their case, orange jumpsuit it is. If New York can’t get it done, there’s still the Georgia election interference case to come.

Tidbit: Today is the day Ford shows off its new F150 pickup truck, the bestselling vehicle of all time—and it’s electric. It’s also a better product in many ways, including its own electrical outlet for tools and tremendous pulling power. Pres Biden gave it a drive yesterday. The truck could be a game-changer in the green revolution because even those indifferent to that cause are expected to embrace it, not because it’s electric but because it’s a better vehicle. We are still a little confused about how much non-green energy it takes to charge electric vehicles—is it really a net carbon reducer? What we do know is that on cable TV last night, the Ford engineer leading the F150 project is a woman who immigrated from China at the age of 8.

About that inflation story: We wrote yesterday that the TIPS ETF may show a rise to record levels, but there is a whisper (mostly from Bloomberg) of a TIPS shortage given the serious new interest in TIPS, and/or the Treasury not responding fast enough to meet the new demand. But there’s another reason to doubt the anguished cries of “Inflation is coming! Inflation is coming!” and that’s the old-timey observation that no matter how much money supply grows if it just sits in banks and doesn’t spread out into the economy, it doesn’t nurture inflation.

Long-time readers will know our hobby-horse, the Fisher equation, which has been fiddled with but never refuted. Irving Fisher at the U of Chicago observed a hundred years ago that money supply times the velocity of money equals output (he called it “trade”) times the inflation rate. To deduce the inflation rate, move output (GDP) to the other side and use it as the divisor. Now you have money supply times velocity divided by GDP = inflation.

And indeed, the money supply has been growing at a rapid pace. See the chart. But the velocity of money is falling, meaning banks are not lending it out and delivering the multiplier effect, which is a kissing cousin to leverage. If the newly-made money is just sitting in the banks (and earning interest at the Fed), you do not get inflation. The money supply story can’t leave out the velocity of money. That was the error back in the 2008-09 financial crisis. Cries of impending inflation were wrong because they looked at only one of the ingredients, money supply, and forgot about the pace of money movement, aka velocity. We wrote about this repeatedly at the time, as did a few other analysts, but even after the velocity story was accepted as the real reason inflation didn’t happen, the money supply-crazed crowd persisted in neglecting the other key ingredient. And they are still doing it today! Go figure.

That doesn’t mean velocity can’t pick up. When borrowers become more credit-worthy, which will happen when the pandemic is corralled, banks will be lending again and the multiplier effect can kick in. Then the vast money supply can do real harm to prices. Until the fire of velocity hits the pile of wood (money supply), it’s just a pile of wood.

But inflation psychology is back, no matter what. A Reader sent us a book review of a new book, The Great Demographic Reversal, by Charles Goodhart and Manoj Pradhan, that predicts a new era of lasting inflation. Here’s the thesis: rising populations and globalization pushed the world into deflation. That’s ending, not only because of a global drop in population growth but specifically in China, which will “no longer be a global disinflationary force” and it “no longer stands in the way of global inflation.” In fact, the dividing line between deflationary and inflationary is probably the pandemic.

And inflation will pervade every corner—across “finance, health care, pension systems, and both monetary and fiscal policies.” The authors agree with the semi-cynical view that governments will deliberately seek to inflate the excessive debt away, a better idea than default or renegotiation. And here’s a bugaboo--“neither financial markets nor policymakers are prepared” for such an inflationary future world. Inflation can easily rise over 5% and perhaps to 10%; after all, US CPI rose in the Dec 2020-April 2021 period by 6.2% annualized. We had inflation of 10% or more in 1917-20, 1947, 1974, and 1979-81. “Most of these followed inflationary financing of wars, but the fiscal deficits and money printing of late are as great as during a war.”

As for top government finance types not being prepared, so far central banks and finance ministries have been in cahoots. But they can start fighting when inflation arrives. Governments issuing debt won’t like the central bank raising rates.

The job today would be for economists to start devising a rebuttal argument that accepts falling population growth and aging demographics (think Japan) but globalization recovering and persisting without also delivering higher prices. Labor is not the only factor of production, of course, but since demographics is the big deal here, consider the non-China Rest of the World. We can note that supply will be constrained in China by a falling supply of cheap labor but replaceable to some extent in the surfeit of countries with no industry to speak of and tons of labor. Think Tanzania, Ecuador, Pakistan. Granted, that labor is unskilled and possibly undisciplined, but if China runs out of labor, it has already started finding new labor and building infrastructure, as well, in the Belt and Road Initiative. There’s a lot to be said for long-term planning. Critics call the Belt & Road a form of colonialism. Well, yes.

In March, the Council on Foreign Relations review the Belt and Road and came up with this map. Here’s a shocker: “In the fall of 2017, BRI was incorporated into the Chinese Communist Party’s constitution. Following that development, a burst of activity ensued, with an additional sixty-one countries joining BRI in 2018 alone. In all, 139 countries have joined BRI, with the Democratic Republic of the Congo standing as the most recent entrant.

“BRI is now a truly global endeavor: thirty-nine countries in sub-Saharan Africa have joined the initiative, as well as thirty-four in Europe and Central Asia, twenty-five in East Asia and the Pacific, eighteen in Latin America and the Caribbean, seventeen in the Middle East and North Africa, and six in South Asia. These 139 members of BRI, including China, account for 40 percent of the global GDP. Sixty-three percent of the world’s population lives within the borders of BRI countries.”

In many of these places, there is no actual investment, just a deal that allows China to control the narrative. Italy and Greece are in there, along with Saudi Arabia and the UAE. While the foreign policy crowd in the West may fret about what this means, if anything, we can look at it through the narrowest lens—places to put Chinese company production of cheap goods that don’t require skilled labor. Can the US be far behind?

So, while the argument is persuasive—demographics are leading to inflation—we need to beware a single factor explanation. In the book, the authors name the end of the surplus labor supply in China. Single-factor explanations neglect dynamic change at their peril.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!