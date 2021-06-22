Market movers today
This morning the Swedish labor market survey is due out. Due to changes in LFS, the survey is not a good indicator for actual unemployment.
There is also a focus on the ongoing political crisis in Sweden, but we do not think it will have much of a market impact, see Research Sweden: Sweden in political crisis.
US existing home sales for May is probably not a major market mover but we are very interested in whether the US housing market cooled down further after some hot months by the end of 2020 and early 2021.
Powell testifies to Congress on COVID-19 response and the economy tonight at 20:00 CEST. We do not expect any new signals from Powell and the questions from the politicians are usually not very interesting from a market perspective. Besides Powell, we also hear from Fed's Mester and Fed's Daly today.
The 60 second overview
Fed: New York Fed President John Williams yesterday said Fed is talking about talking about tapering bond purchases. Hence, Williams remains patient with respect to the normalization of monetary policy. In the other end of the spectrum, Dallas Fed and St. Louis Fed presidents Robert Kaplan and James Bullard again argued for initiating taper talks.
UK: UK has begun talks to join the trans-Pacific trading bloc, which includes among others Canada, Japan, Mexico, and Australia.
US: Inflow to Fed's reverse repo rose to a new high of USD765bn yesterday. Hence, money market funds, government-sponsored enterprises etc. continue to increase their investments in the facility after the Fed hike the rate offered to 0.05% from 0.00% last week.
Equities: Massive comeback for equities yesterday without any single trigger to point at. Risk sentiment going from very sour in Asian trade (Nikkei225 -3.3%) towards optimistic in the US session (S&P +1.4%), having its best session since mid-May. Rotation going back into value cyclical and small caps. US indices yesterday, Dow +1.8%, Nasdaq +0.8%, Russell 2000 +2.2%. Losers from yesterday in Asia are coming back this morning led by Japan. European and US futures are slightly higher this morning.
FI: European rates were initially trading stronger following the move in the Asian session, but gradually sold off during the day on limited new info. The flattening recorded on Thursday/Friday by some 6bp in the 10s30s EUR swap saw some resistance and re-steepening 2bp. Again this driven by the US 10s30s cash curve with steepened 3bp yesterday.
FX: Scandies and commodity currencies rebounded vis-à-vis EUR, USD, and JPY yesterday. EUR/NOK dropped towards 10.20 and EUR/SEK fell to 10.17. EUR/USD climbed back above the 1.19 level.
Credit: Though Monday started out with credit indices continuing to widen, sentiment improved during the day, and iTraxx Xover closed 2½bp tighter (in 237bp) and Main ½bp tighter (in 48bp). HY and IG bonds widened around 2bp and 1bp, respectively.
Nordic macro
Sweden: Monday, a majority in the Swedish Parliament (Riksdag) supported a non-confidence vote against the Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and his Social democrat-Green coalition government. The constitution now gives the PM one week to choose between three options: 1) investigate the chances of forming a new government which is backed by the Riksdag 2) call for a snap-election (which then must be held within three months) or to resign. In the latter case, the task of investigating chances to find support for a new government is handed over to the speaker.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1900 ahead of Jerome Powell’s testimony
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.1900 amid quiet markets. The US dollar struggles to sustain the bounce amid sluggish yields, light calendar. Powell’s prepared remarks pose upside risk but Fed policymakers’ divide keeps traders on the edge. Powell’s Q&A session awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates near 1.3920 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3900, having stalled the V-shaped reversal once again near 1.3940. A rebound in the US dollar alongside the yields seemingly weighs. The pound also feels the heat from Brexit chaos and delayed economic reopening.
Gold awaits Powell for a meaningful recovery above 100-DMA
Gold price staged an impressive rebound on Monday, snapping a six-day downtrend. Gold jumped as high as $1787 before easing slightly to finish the day at $1783. A daily closing above 100-DMA is needed for gold bulls to regain control.
Bitcoin takes a hit with the highest bearish sentiment
Another week of large institutional outflows has been recorded from crypto investment products. Large firms are now selling Bitcoin-related financial products, recording its sixth consecutive weekly decline.
Federal Reserve speakers in focus
After a major flattening of the US Treasury curve last week in the wake of the Fed FOMC meeting, this week will be important to determine how comfortable the Fed is with the market reaction to its shift in stance.