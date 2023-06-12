In the week that the Fed, ECB, and Bank of Japan all meet to discuss policy and particularly interest rates, we look at where they might end up and the potential impacts on the markets.
We also discuss the latest data from China, the Bank of England's monetary policy, assess the current risks of the US stock market and how traders might prepare for tier 1 macro events.
To discuss all of this capital.com is joined by Newsquawk senior analyst, Adam Linton.
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 81.40% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with Capital.com. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0800 after US CPI data for May
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in three weeks above 1.0800 on Tuesday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the weaker-than-expected CPI increase in May, helping EUR/USD clings to its daily gains.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2600 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD extended its daily rally and rose above 1.2600 in the American session on Tuesday. Investors expect the US Federal Reserve to leave the policy rate unchanged in June following soft CPI inflation data, causing the USD to stay under pressure.
Gold: XAU/USD bearish as US CPI fuels optimism Premium
Spot Gold trades at daily lows near a daily low of $1,942, as optimism reigns following softer-than-anticipated US inflation figures.
XRP price climbs ahead of Hinman document release in SEC vs. Ripple case
The so-called Hinman documents, a key element in the legal battle between the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and payment giant Ripple, are set to be released Tuesday.
NIO stock pops more than 6% as price cut rally continues
UPDATE: Nio stock jumped 6.4% at the open on Tuesday, rising to just under $9 per share. The price action comes in response to Monday's news of price cuts, but the US CPI released Tuesday morning has also left the market quite bullish as May inflation arrived below expectations.