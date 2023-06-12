Share:

In the week that the Fed, ECB, and Bank of Japan all meet to discuss policy and particularly interest rates, we look at where they might end up and the potential impacts on the markets.

We also discuss the latest data from China, the Bank of England's monetary policy, assess the current risks of the US stock market and how traders might prepare for tier 1 macro events.

To discuss all of this capital.com is joined by Newsquawk senior analyst, Adam Linton.