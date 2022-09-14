EU Mid-Market Update: Talk of possible intervention by Japan; UK inflation data eases a bit; EU Commission's address lacks details on any EU energy market intervention.

Notes/Observations

- Yesterday's US selloff amid hotter than expected CPI dragged Asia indices lower while European markets attempt to minimize damage with a mixed open.

- Sharp moves were seen in JPY (Yen) following BOJ conducting a rate check in preparing for currency intervention. Reportedly conducted at 144.9 USDJPY.

- Economic data continued to show elevated CPI readings for both Sweden and UK, but UK YoY moved off recent highs. Reminder that analysts expect up to 20% inflation in early 2023 for the UK and tomorrows BoE Interest Rate decision has been postponed by exactly 1-week to Sept 22nd.

- EU Von Der Leyen gave her State of the Union address which proposed measures for EU members to cut their overall electricity use, a cap on revenues of low-cost electricity generators, plans to represent a gas price benchmark that is more appropriate than TTF and a push for European rare material and hydrogen independence.

- Asia closed lower with Nikkei225 underperforming at -2.8%. EU indices are mixed with FTSE100 underperforming at -0.7%, with bond yields mixed also. US futures are +0.5-0.7%. Gold -0.2%, DXY -0.2%; Commodity: Brent -0.1%, WTI 0.0%, UK Nat Gas +9.2%; Crypto: BTC -8.4%, ETH -6.7%.

Asia

- Japan Top Currency Diplomat Kanda reiterated stance that would monitor FX with sense of urgency, won't rule out any options in FX responses.

Europe

- France Fin Min Le Maire stated that the govt was cutting 2023 GDP forecast from 1.4% to 1.0%.

Americas

- Some US railways to pause grain shipments on Thurs ahead of potential work stoppage.

- White House said to be considering rail freight alternatives ahead of a possible rail strike which inc ocean shipping, trucking & airfreight.

Ukraine

- Russian Telegram channels circulating unverified intelligence that Ukrainian forces preparing to attack on all key fronts and pulling up additional forces; No timing for offensive mentioned, but said to likely happen soon.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +6.0M v +3.6M prior.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.12% at 420.64, FTSE -0.68% at 7,335.65, DAX -0.13% at 13,171.36, CAC-40 -0.11% at 6,238.69, IBEX-35 +0.52% at 8,106.49, FTSE MIB +0.56% at 22,428.00, SMI -0.44% at 10,843.53, S&P 500 Futures +0.60%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board (IBEX notable exception, follows better than expected results from Inditex), but moderated losses through the early part of the session; less negative sectors include consumer discretionary and industrials; sectors among those leading to the downside include financials and materials; Iberdrola sells stake in Wikinger Wind Farm; reportedly BP to sell Spanish PV portfolio; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Nasdaq.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Inditex [ITX.ES] +5% (earnings), Redrow [RDW.UK] +1% (raises outlook), Lufthansa [LHA.DE] -2% (German govt stake).

- Energy: Uniper [UN01.DE] -0.5%, Fortum [FORTUM.FI] +1.5% (Uniper declines to comment on German nationalisation plan), Tullow Oil [TLW.UK] -3% (earnings).

- Healthcare: Genfit [GNFT.FR] +1.5% (FDA designation).

- Industrials: Kion Group [KGX.DE] -20% (profit warning).

Speakers

- France Fin Min Le Maire stated that inflation would start to slow in 2023. Some households must absorb some energy price rise.

- EU Commission Von der Leyen State of the Union address noted that the energy market was not functioning anymore, had to decouple gas and electricity prices and having discussions on price caps. Stressed that Russia sanctions were here to stay.

- China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao reiterated stance that US should stop pursuing laws like Taiwan policy act.

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno reiterated stance that govt was ready to take necessary steps if current FX moves continued.

- Japan PM Kishida stated that a weaker JPY currency (yen) strengthened domestic companies ability to supply.

- IEA Monthly Oil Report (OMR) noted that the US was poised to replace Russia as Europe’s top crude supplier; Trimmed its oil demand forecast amid China lockdowns and slowing growth in OECD countries.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD retraced some of its recent gains after rising in reaction to Tuesday's higher-than-expected US CPI data. The Aug reading fueled expectations for further aggressive interest rate rises by the Fed.

- EUR/USD remained below parity as US inflation data dashed any recovery attempts in the pair.

- GBP/USD at 1.1540 area. Pair was lower after UK inflation eased slightly in August, although it remain elevated. Reminder that the Bank of England postponed scheduled Interest Rate Decision for Thursday due to recent death of Queen. Decision now set for September 22nd.

- USD/JPY was broadly lower after talk circulated of possible intervention by Japan in the foreign-exchange market after BOJ conducted a check on forex rates with banks. Pair hovering around 143.00 and down approx. 200 pips. Reminder back in 1998 both the Fed and BOJ intervened in USD/JPY at 147 to cap USD strength.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland Aug CPI M/M: 0.1% v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 7.6% v 7.8% prior.

- (UK) Aug CPI M/M: 0.5% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 9.9% v 10.0%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 6.3% v 6.2%e; CPIH Y/Y: 8.6% v 8.7%e.

- (UK) Aug RPI M/M: 0.6% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 12.3% v 12.3%e; RPI-X (ex-mortgage Interest Payments) Y/Y: 12.2% v 12.3%e; Retail Price Index: 345.2 v 345.2e.

- (UK) Aug PPI Input M/M: -1.2% v +0.2%e; Y/Y: 20.5% v 22.4%e.

- (UK) Aug PPI Output M/M: -0.1% v +0.9%; Y/Y: 16.1% v 17.5%e.

- (SE) Sweden Aug CPI M/M: 1.8% v 1.8%e; Y/Y: 9.8% v 9.6%e.

- (SE) Sweden Aug CPIF M/M: 1.5% v 1.4%e; Y/Y: 9.0% v 8.8%e.

- (SE) Sweden Aug CPIF (ex-energy) M/M: 0.6% v 0.6%e; Y/Y:6.8% v 6.9%e; CPI Level: 377.81 v 378.46e.

- (IN) India Aug Wholesale Prices (WPI) Y/Y: 12.4% v 13.0%e.

- (UK) July ONS House Price Index Y/Y: 15.5% v 7.8% prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Q2 Industrial Production Y/Y: +2.7% v -1.3% prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Q2 PPI Y/Y: 0.8% v 2.3% prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone July Industrial Production M/M: -2.3% v -1.1%e; Y/Y: -2.4% v 0.0%e.

- (GR) Greece July Unemployment Rate: 12.6% v 12.3% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) opened its book to sell Apr 2039 green OLO bond via syndicate; guidance seen +8bps to Jun 2038 OLO.

- (IN) India sold total INR210B vs. INR210B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (DK) Denmark sold DKK3.705B vs. DKK5.0B indicated in new 0.1% 2034 I/L Bonds; Avg Yield: -0.02%; bid-to-cover: 1.48x.

- (SE) Sweden sold SEK5.0B vs. SEK5.0B indicated in 3-month Bills; Avg Yield: 1.141% v 0.965% prior; Bid-to-cover: 3.05x v 5.25x.

Looking ahead

- 05:15 (CH) Swiss to sell 2024 and 2027 bonds.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €1.0B in July 2044 Bunds.

- 05:30 (PT) Portugal Debt Agency (IGCP) to sell €1.0-1.25B in 2026 and 2032 bonds.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland July Property Prices M/M: No est v 1.2% prior; Y/Y: No est v 14.1% prior.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Aug Trade Balance: No est v -$3.8B prior.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Q2 Current Account Balance: No est v $5.1B prior.

- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell 2028, 2030, 2031 bonds.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Sept 9th: No est v -0.8% prior.

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa July Retail Sales M/M: -0.6%e v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: +8.6%e v -2.5% prior.

- 07:00 (IE) ECB's Lane (Ireland, chief economist).

- 08:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank (MNB) Sept Minutes.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil July Retail Sales M/M: +0.1%e v -1.4% prior; Y/Y: -3.5%e v -0.3% prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil July Broad Retail Sales M/M: -0.1%e v -2.3% prior; Y/Y: -5.3%e v -3.1% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Aug PPI Final Demand M/M: -0.1%e v -0.5% prior; Y/Y: 8.8%e v 9.8% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Aug PPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.3%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 7.0%e v 7.6% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Aug PPI (ex-food/energy/trade) M/M: 0.2%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 5.5%e v 5.8% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada July Manufacturing Sales M/M: -0.9%e v -0.8% prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 10:30 (FR) ECB's Villeroy (France).

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Aug National CPI M/M: 6.9%e v 7.4% prior; Y/Y: 78.2%e v 71.0% prior.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q2 GDP Q/Q: +1.0%e v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: 0.0%e v 1.2% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Aug Trade Balance: -¥2.385Te v -¥1.44T prior; Adj Trade Balance: -¥2.085Te v -¥2.13T prior; Exports Y/Y: 24.1%e v 19.0% prior; Imports Y/Y: 46.9%e v 47.2% prior.

- 21:00 (AU) Australia Sept Consumer Inflation Expectation: No est v 5.9% prior.

- 21:10 (CN) China PBoC Monthly 1-year MLF setting.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Aug Employment Change: +35Ke v -40.9K prior; Unemployment Rate: 3.4%e v 3.4% prior.