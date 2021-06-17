Following in the footsteps of Deliveroo, Wise the global payments fintech formerly known as TransferWise looks set to issue shares on the London Stock Exchange by the end of the month.

Rather than raise new capital it is expected the company will go public by way of a direct listing, in a process that could see the company valued in excess of £5bn, and possibly even as high as £10bn.

At the company’s most recent fund raising round last summer $319m worth of shares changed hands in a deal that put the valuation at around £3.6bn at current exchange rates.

The company is owned by Estonian entrepreneurs Taavet Hinrikus and Kristo Kaarmann who set up the business in 2011 in order to expedite payments between different countries where costs have traditionally been quite high.

So far this year the London market has seen a somewhat mixed reception to the various IPOs and direct listings, however, it is also true to say that some of the air and enthusiasm has come out of the market on both sides of the Atlantic, when it comes to IPO and SPAC valuations.

Deliveroo flopped primarily because of concerns over working practices, a lack of profits, and a dual class structure for the shares, which concentrates voting power with its owners.

While Wise is different on the first two, it is profitable having posted a pre-tax profit of £20.4m in the tax year to March 2020, it does have a dual-class structure which means it wouldn’t be eligible for entry into any of the FTSE indices, with all of the kudos that would bring. It also concentrates voting power in the hands of its owners which means shareholders won’t be able to hold management to account.

The company has seen some decent growth in the last two years as it looks to move beyond simple payments for retail customers as it looks to move into more sophisticated investment products, enabling its client money to earn a better return.

Wise currently offers transfers in 56 different currencies and in 2019 generated revenues of £303m.

A direct listing would be much cheaper than an IPO, and given recent capital raising efforts the company doesn’t need to raise new funds.

Arriving at the right valuation is likely to be a tricky prospect given how recent IPOs and direct listings have gone, though it seems certain that it will be north of £5bn and potentially as high as £10bn.