The spike in US yields ‘was something notable and caught my attention’ said Jerome Powell at his speech in a Wall Street Journal Event yesterday, but he would only be ‘concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or persistent tightening in financial conditions’ that would threaten the achievement of Fed’s goals. The Fed would step in ‘if conditions change materially’ he said, suggesting that the Fed remains comfortable with the actual rise in yields for now. He declined to comment on what to do if necessary, leaving investors craving for a hint that would include Operation Twist, or yield curve control strategies.

Powell remained dovish of course, but not dovish enough to prevent another spike in yields. As such, Powell confirmed that he wouldn’t change a word of his speech before the Senate last week. That was a powerful message to the market and investors that they can’t get whatever they want crying louder. They have enough toys in hand and they won’t have more.

I also believe that given the absurdly high share prices, and the rising disconnect between asset prices and their fundamentals, the Fed wouldn’t be unhappy taking some air out of the market balloon. As long as the price retreat is acceptable, there should be no problem. But the Fed would still give up if we see another deep dive in stock prices, in a way to threaten the financial stability.

Nasdaq shed another 2% and fell below its 100-day moving average for the first time since April, as the S&P500 and the Dow fell over 1%.

But not all stocks declined. The US energy stocks closed the day 2.47% higher as the barrel of US crude approached $65 after OPEC+ decided to maintain the production cuts unchanged. The decision came by surprise as the average expectation was a 500’000-barrel rise as a small gift to the alliance whose economies are also struggling with the pandemic-led crisis. Saudi extended its additional voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day, to continue showing the good example to its peers. Oil bulls welcomed the decision, although some pointed that OPEC+ may be pushing the boundaries a bit further. The stronger the oil prices, the stronger the risk of a rise in US shale production which would dent OPEC’s efforts to keep the global oil supply tight. Apparently, that’s a bet that OPEC+ is willing to make.

The US dollar is stronger against its major peers. The EURUSD slipped below the 1.20 mark, and Cable extends losses below 1.39.

Activity in FTSE futures (-0.66%) hints at a sluggish start in London, yet softer pound and solid energy prices should throw a floor under the British blue-chip sell-off.

The USDJPY is above the 108 mark for the first time since July. Even the USDCHF is testing the 0.93 mark for the first time since October, although the relative strength index hints at overbought market conditions at the current levels.

Today’s NFP read should help traders deciding whether to strengthen their long USD positions. According to a consensus of market expectations, the US economy may have added 182000 new nonfarm jobs in February versus 49000 printed a month earlier. Given the level of discomfort in the sovereign markets, both a strong and a soft figure carry the potential of hammering the risk appetite. If that’s the case, we should see the US dollar strengthening further. A too strong figure, above 200K for example, should further revive the inflation expectations, which already reached the highest levels since 2008, and spur the Fed hawks. The pricing of a hawkish Fed policy outlook is a stronger dollar along with a further sell-off in sovereign bonds, and higher sovereign yields. A too soft figure on the other hand would undermine the market mood, as a sign that the efforts that are being made don’t pay off well and the economic conditions remain distressed, which could also translate into a stronger greenback. The best for the risk sentiment would be a right dose of recovery in the US jobs market: not too strong, not too soft, just enough to keep the Fed expectations dovish enough.

Gold slipped below the $1700 per oz as the sovereign yields rose following Jerome Powell’s speech yesterday. The absolute level of sovereign yields is not a problem per se, but the potential of a rapid rise gives cold feet to risk averse investors, who prefer pulling sideways despite the rising inflation expectations.