One of the major weaknesses of trading key macro fundamentals is that markets can move violently in one direction in a seemingly ‘irrational’ way. So, if you have a bias for a currency or instrument to trade it makes sense to only do so when you can clearly align the technicals to manage your risk.
How to use technicals to manage risk
There are many different ways to do this, but this article will outline a recent CADJPY trade and how small bite areas were used to manage the risk.
By minimising, but most importantly by limiting risk, there was a high degree of confidence that can be grown in your trading. For a full rundown on what was expected see the focus of the week here where it was outlined that, if the headline comes in above 6.9% y/y, core above 0.8%, and the trimmed mean above 5.2% then the CAD is likely to strengthen out of the print, but then growth worries could cause that surge higher to be faded. In this case, depending on the latest BoJ activity, a CADJPY short may still be worth considering.
So, in the event, the CADJPY pair made sense to short. The CAD CPI was high but not high enough to change the outlook for the BoC. The US retail sales print was good which weakened the JPY but again not enough to change the outlook. As the CADJPY rise, it made fundamental sense to take a CADJPY short. But, here was the question, how should you manage risk?
As the data was released there were three areas that stood out:
-
Area 1: A false break of this symmetrical triangle structure would provide a good area to short from. This was the trade taken and profit was taken at the 105 level.
-
Area 2: If price had moved higher then the R1 pivot point could have been used to manage risk with a relatively small stop.
-
Area 3: The best area would have been if price had moved all the way back up to the R2 pivot area. Stops would then have been placed above the 107.50 level.
So, the lesson is, there were 3 places to define and limit risk without having to use a 250-point plus stop. Take small bites.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
