There’s been no letup on the commodities side, with gold and oil continuing to rocket higher. Gold is now closing in fast on a retest of the record high from 2020 that comes in right around 2,075.
Gold breaks higher above $2,000, highest since August 2020
Gold is breaking higher above the $2,000 mark, reaching the highest level since August 2020. The bright metal catches a fresh bid wave, as markets turn risk-averse yet again on the renewed uptrend in oil prices. The US mulls a ban on Russian oil imports, driving oil prices through the roof.
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0900 on improving sentiment
EUR/USD has regained its traction in the early European session and recovered toward 1.0900. A modest improvement in market mood seems to be helping the shared currency find demand. The EU is reportedly considering massive joint bond sales to fund energy end defence spending.
GBP/USD holds near 1.3100 as greenback loses strength
The pressure surrounding GBP/USD seems to have eased off in the European trading hours on Tuesday with the pair holding near 1.3100. The dollar is struggling to preserve its strength amid a positive shift witnessed in risk perception.
Whales hunt Ethereum-killer Cardano, scoop ADA in crypto market bloodshed
Proponents have identified large wallet investors bargain-hunting Ethereum-killer Cardano as cryptocurrencies suffer a price drop in the crypto market bloodbath.
Are markets pricing in an increase in stagflation risk?
The war in Ukraine has caused a jump in commodity prices that will trigger a further increase in inflation and will weigh on GDP growth. Unsurprisingly, the narrative that stagflation is in for a comeback is gaining ground.