The Swiss Market Index (SMI) is one of the other Capital Markets worldwide that is building motive wave from the lows of March 2020. We can clearly see that it has already completed 3 waves to the upside and we are correcting on wave 4 now.
SMI old daily chart
Chart from September 16th, Wave ((1)) ends at 10534 as leading diagonal. Wave ((2)) did a ouble correction to complete at 9498. Then the SMI bounce from there developed another impulse as wave ((3)). The wave (1) of ((3)) did another leading diagonal. If you want to learn more about Elliott Wave Theory, please follow this link: Elliott Wave Theory). Then wave (2) of ((3)) was short ending at 10922. Wave (3) of ((3)) impulse ends at 12088 and wave (4) of ((3)) pullback at 11800. Last push to complete wave (5) of ((3)) and wave ((3)) peak at 12582.
SMI daily chart
The SMI continued dropping as expected ended wave ((4)) at 11381.74, a little below from our buying area. 11844 – 11395. Index bounced nicely and it should complete wave (1) soon. The pullback as wave (2) must stay above of 11381.74 level to validate this view.
With this structure, the last swing should end in 12852 – 13312 area where wave I of upper degree will end and we should correct the whole cycle in wave II.
Elliott Wave Forex provides technical analysis only and is not a signal service. Information and opinions contained on ElliottWaveForex.com are provided as general market commentary and for educational purposes, and do not constitute trading advice. The information provided reflects the writers opinions but it is no guarantee as to accuracy or completeness.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1600 as dollar continues to gather strength
EUR/USD remains on the back foot in the early American session on Monday pressured by the renewed USD strength. Despite the disappointing Chicago Fed National Activity Index data, the US Dollar Index continues to advance toward 94.00.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce, as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce, as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus.
Solana bulls buy in anticipation of SOL price surpassing $270
Solana (SOL) price has been on a tear after posting its sixth consecutive daily bullish candle. With the pop back above the monthly R1, expect new all-time highs to be reached soon as favorable tailwinds are nowhere near to fade anytime soon.
Lucid Group Inc drops lower as Tesla hits a new all-time high
NASDAQ:LCID fell by 1.43% during Friday’s trading session. Lucid is trying to keep pace with Tesla as its stock hits a new all-time high. There are still holes in Lucid’s long-term story.