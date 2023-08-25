Share:

Outlook: Go ahead and raise interest rates to a 22-year high—the economy shrugs and keeps going. Last week the Atlanta Fed had a stunning nowcast for Q3—5.8%. Yesterday that was revised to 5.9%, led by real gross private domestic investment growth rising from 11.4% to 12.3%. Even the Blue Chip version is on the rise, if lagging far behind.

While just about everybody thinks Fed chief Powell will project “high for longer” and maybe “higher for longer,” two regional Feds threw some cold water yesterday. Philadelphia Fed Harker said "Higher longer rates are consistent with an understanding that this is going to take some time," the word “longer” referring to the 10-year bond yield. This is taken to mean Harker thinks the bond market has finally accepted high rates. Bostom Fed Pres Collins said “We may be near, we could even be at a place where we would hold."

Bloomberg wonders whether Powell get down in the weeds with a reference to the neutral rate. “The Fed has since 2019 had a 2.5% median estimate for the policy rate over the long run — essentially policymakers’ gauge of neutral — down from 3.5% eight years ago.”

Apparently it’s not just economists looking at R-squared (the neutral rate). Bloomberg says “The jitters reached something of a fever pitch as speculation about R* started dominating discussions across trading desks. After decades spent lowering its estimates for this level, investors and economists are pondering the chances the Fed will change tack and start increasing estimates instead. There’s even chatter that just maybe Powell will use his Jackson Hole speech to signal just such a move is coming. Any such shift would be the strongest signal yet that yields can go even higher.”

Poppycock, or maybe we are confused. A change in the neutral rate from 2.5% to some higher number would mean the Fed could ease sooner and that should moderate yields, not raise them.

For the immediate future, Reuters reports “a marginal shift in Fed futures pricing to now indicate a greater than 50% chance of one more Fed rate hike to the [current] 5.5-5.75% next month.” We would compare with the CME FedWatch tool but the CME is apparently no longer making it available for free. Another source reports futures are showing a 17% probability of a hike at the September, up from 10% last week and the most in three weeks. It could be just last minute punters.

Reuters goes on “Markets pricing for the ECB and Bank of England policy rates, meantime, has recoiled sharply in recent weeks. Money market and swaps rates now see the ECB campaign as over at 3.75% and no further hikes likely in the cycle. Implied BoE terminal rates have fall back sharply to 5.5% from as high as 6% in July.”

All of this is dollar-friendly, as long as the change in yield differential is the driver.

Forecast: The dollar came back at a gallop and that is a small worry if it means buyers will want to take profit and get square for the weekend. Obviously whatever Powell says this morning is going to shake up the FX market one way or another, with the usual outcome a misinterpretation followed by second thoughts. We will have a weekend of explanations and theories. Longer run, the dollar should be firm as we head into the holiday week after next week. Note that sentiment in the stock market is turning ugly again as traders wonder whether the tech rally can maintain itself. Some analysts are sarcastic about BoA finally being right about a pullback all the way through this year’s rally so far.

Tidbit: The Economist magazine lays the blame for China’s bad economic performance squarely on the doorstop of an autocratic government. This is probably true in the sense that consumers are scared and fearful, businesses are confused, banks are swimming in non-performings, and the property sector needs to get torn down and started again from the ground up. In a free market economy, some of these things would get done fairly quickly, a la Lehman and its aftermath.

The cost of restructuring a bad sector is very high. Everyone criticizes the form of economy (capitalism) and government (free markets, mostly). Those who oppose government regulation, which is practically everybody who ever visited a Dept of Motor Vehicles, are now screaming about inadequate regulation. Apparently Xi and Co. are not up for the inevitable criticism.

And yet there are some easier solutions than waiting for the property bust dust to settle. First up would be to strengthen the social security net—unemployment benefits and especially old age retirement income. Fix those and the consumer may start consuming again. Right now their favorite savings vehicle the property sector, is not available. That entails a trade-off between consumers and investment in real assets. See the chart from Reuters.

Political Tidbit: There was hardly anything on the cable news channels yesterday except waiting around for Trump to get arrested. At least we got a mug shot out of it. Some folks see rage and ferocity. We see petulant 13-year old.

