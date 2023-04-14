Share:

Market movers today

The main global release will be US retail sales. After a strong start to the year, possibly lifted by warm weather, high-frequency data points to a decline in March. Consensus looks for a drop of 0.4% m/m for headline retail sales and -0.6% on sales ex autos and gas. US consumer confidence from University of Michigan is also due. Focus will be on the 5-year inflation expectations, which have been hovering around 2.9% over the past months. In the Scandies it is time for Swedish CPI for March, see more below.

The 60 second overview

US: The March PPI came out clearly below expectations, and while energy prices were the main driver weighing on the headline index (-0.5% m/m), prices excluding food and energy also declined by 0.1%. Core goods prices rose by 0.3%, but especially services inflation appeared to cool. Initial jobless claims rose more than expected, and while the level of both initial and continuous claims still remains low in a historical context, the numbers have edged higher recently in line with the weakening seen in other labour market indicators. While longer yields were little changed on the day, the easing pressure on the Fed to keep hiking lifted equities and supported EUR/USD clearly above 1.10.

Germany: Germany's economy weathered the energy crisis and inflation shock of 2022 better than feared, but this has to no small degree been thanks to luck (mild weather) and fiscal stimulus. Now German fiscal policy is - slowly but steadily - falling back into old 'hawkish' habits, as we discuss in our new publication Euro macro notes - Germany is falling back into old habits, 14 April. While renewed fiscal belt tightening could help ECB in its current inflation fight, it also risks further delaying public investments in infrastructure, defence, energy and digitalisation and could also spell trouble for ongoing EU fiscal rules reform.

Inflation watch: While the most recent US data has brought some welcome signs of inflation pressures easing, core inflation still remains broadly too fast, especially in the euro area. We continue to look for a 50bp hike from the ECB and 25bp from the Fed in the May meetings. We published our monthly review of inflation developments yesterday, read more in Global Inflation Watch - Core inflation pressures remain elevated, 13 April.

Equities: Oh, what inflation hopes can still do! Another low inflation print and signs of a turnaround in the labor market gave rise to a swift rebound in the US session, with Nasdaq adding 2% and S&P 500 1.3%. Growth stocks rebounded forcefully after past session's breather, with the usual suspects; communication, tech and consumer discretionary outperforming. Amazon and Netflix jumped 5% and the rest of the FANMAG stocks 3%. Nordics and Europe were more defensive: Freight stocks outperformed with Maersk and DSV leading the indices together with yield sensitive stocks, including NIBE, Orsted or Novo Nordisk. Alike the US, Nordic compounders are continuing the surge with stocks like Incap, Instalco, Lifco, Lindab etc. up 20-30% YTD and another >3% yesterday. US futures are a notch lower this morning.

FI: It was a relatively calm trading session yesterday with yields ending broadly unchanged the day in the sub10y point while the long end recorded a very modest rise in yields by around 3bp. During the past month, we have observed a sharp tightening of the US vs German yield spread, with the 10y spread approaching 100bp as markets see the Fed closer to end its hiking cycle than the ECB.

FX: Two inflation-dovish releases, first Wednesday's CPI and then yesterday's PPI report, have pushed EUR/USD above 1.10 for the first time in a year. Scandies continued to recover from the Easter blues, with EUR/NOK and EUR/SEK both trading below 11.40 once again.

Credit: Despite equities in green, CDS indices were broadly unchanged yesterday with iTraxx Main at 83bp (-0bp) and Xover at 436bp (-1bp) thus marking a pause after a couple of days of spread tightening. The primary market saw continued heavy activity including a well-received Tier 2 from Italian insurer Generali, while in the bank segment both ABN and Credit Agricole brought senior deals to the market. Meanwhile, covered bond issuance continued at an elevated pace with three deals priced, and in the EUR corporate segment Italian utility Hera placed a sustainability linked bond.

Nordic macro

Sweden: At 8.00 CET we get Swedish inflation data. Even though CPIF inflation will slow in March, markets are likely to focus on core inflation reaching a record high 1.8 percentage point overshot versus the Riksbank's forecast. We forecast core inflation remaining at 9.3 % yoy (1.0% m/m). In our view, an aggravating problem is that core inflation is not only high, but it also appears to have been accelerating at the beginning of the year. We expect the 3m seasonally adjusted annualized percentage change to reach a stunning 13.5 % in March. In terms of year-over-year price changes, all price categories except broadband/ phones are likely to continue to show price increases far above 2 %. In essence, this means that core inflation is very broad-based as basically all price categories contribute to the elevated inflation pressure.