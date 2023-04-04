March core inflation to show record overshot vs Riksbank forecast
Even though CPIF inflation will slow in March, markets are likely to focus on core inflation reaching a record high 1.8 percentage point overshot versus Riksbank’s forecast. We forecast core inflation remaining at 9.3% yoy.
In our view, an aggravating problem is that core inflation is not only high, but it also appears to have accelerating at the beginning of the year. We expect the 3m seasonally adjusted annualized percentage change to reach a stunning 13.5% inMarch! This should make any central banker sweat.
Looking at monthly price increases, food and clothing will be the main contributors, however, rents, furniture, transportation, recreation and hotel/restaurant are also expected to rise. Energy is expected to have been unchanged.
In terms of year-over-year price changes, all price categories except broadband/phones are likely to continue to show price increases far above 2 %. In essence, this means that core inflation is very broadbased as basically all price categories contribute to the elevated inflation pressure.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 area following early rally
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated to the 1.0900 area, erasing a large portion of its daily gains in the process. As investors await mid-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US, the US Dollar Index holds steady at around 102.00, limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains at around 1.2500
Although GBP/USD has declined modestly in the European session, it clings to impressive daily gains near 1.2500. The risk-positive market environment helps the pair hold its ground ahead of US data releases. BOE policymaker Tenreyro's dovish comments were ignored.
Gold stays in consolidation phase near $1,980
Following Monday's upsurge, Gold price seems to have stabilized at around $1,980 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising toward 3.5% ahead of US data, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gatherr bullish momentum.
Ethereum price coils ahead of Shapella, will Ethereum make an explosive move?
Ethereum price tackled resistance at the $1,800 level before climbing higher on April 3. With the Shapella upgrade fast approaching, analysts are eyeing the Ethereum network for an explosive move in ETH price.
AMC loses 24%, APE gains 18% following conversion settlement
AMC stock has lost nearly a quarter of its value in Tuesday's premarket following news late Monday that AMC had agreed to a binding settlement with shareholders over the creation of its APE Preferred Equity units.