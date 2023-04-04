Share:

March core inflation to show record overshot vs Riksbank forecast

Even though CPIF inflation will slow in March, markets are likely to focus on core inflation reaching a record high 1.8 percentage point overshot versus Riksbank’s forecast. We forecast core inflation remaining at 9.3% yoy.

In our view, an aggravating problem is that core inflation is not only high, but it also appears to have accelerating at the beginning of the year. We expect the 3m seasonally adjusted annualized percentage change to reach a stunning 13.5% inMarch! This should make any central banker sweat.

Looking at monthly price increases, food and clothing will be the main contributors, however, rents, furniture, transportation, recreation and hotel/restaurant are also expected to rise. Energy is expected to have been unchanged.

In terms of year-over-year price changes, all price categories except broadband/phones are likely to continue to show price increases far above 2 %. In essence, this means that core inflation is very broadbased as basically all price categories contribute to the elevated inflation pressure.

Download The Full Sweden March 2023 Inflation Preview