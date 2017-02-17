Industrial cycle looks set to peak
Market Movers ahead
We look for a rise in the US PMI in February, while the index for Europe is likely to show that the recent upward trend has ended. We expect both indices to show, however, that activity remains solid.
Minutes from the recent FOMC meeting due for publication next week are unlikely to reveal much new. Instead, the market should turn its focus to speeches from a number of FOMC members for hints on monetary policy.
In the UK, the House of Lords is set to start debating Article 50 on Monday.
In Norway, the oil investment survey for Q1 is set to be published next week. We do not expect significant changes compared to the latest survey.
Global macro and market themes
After a lot of political noise, the Trump administration is finally starting to gear up the economic policy agenda.
This may reignite the second leg of the ‘Trump trade' following a brief pause.
We recommend positioning for a stronger USD and a leap higher in US equity markets in coming months.
US yields may also increase but the crux is the Fed's reaction to Trump's fiscal plans.
A stronger USD and higher US yields, together with a Chinese economic slowdown, are likely to weigh on emerging market currencies over the next few months.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.