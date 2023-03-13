Investors and, as importantly, SVB depositors with accounts above $250,000 heaved an enormous sigh of relief after the calvary arrived (US financial regulators) with a backstop in tow that should mitigate the fear that households and businesses would flee smaller lenders en masse; hence stocks have avoided the dreaded Monday morning gap down.
The S&P 500 futures are now bouncing on the less hawkish NFP data mix, making a 25bp hike at the March meeting more likely than a 50bp hike.
But with the market likely headed for a more turbulent period with US inflation on a collision course with Bank “theatre of tragedy,” now is probably not the best time for investor 'euphoria.'
And this won't be the end of the higher-for longer fall out as the lender of " last resort " steps were necessary as Yellen and Powell understood well that letting markets price in bank run uncertainty at the Monday open was too risky of a gambit. But it is not a stretch to say that this latest episode is symbolic of the higher-for-longer rate regime, which could result in the perfect storm of everything we thought would snap in this hawkish Fed cycle.
With the Fed facility greenlighted, you can consider VC startup funding now indirectly backstopped by the US Treasury. The new lifeline would be sufficient for impacted firms to fund operations this week, disappointing the sharks circling over the weekend. And with the tech war between China and the US only getting started, you can be assured of bipartisan politico support for this backstop since VCs are a lifeline for Silicon Valley tech startups.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
