Dear Fellow Star-Gazers, happy Full Moon!

This Full Moon is truly special as it is within a degree of the 2020 Winter Solstice alignment of Jupiter and Saturn. Over the next few nights, the Moon will sweep by first Saturn and then Jupiter: a fabulous sight for sky-watchers.

The JU-SA conjunction began a 240-year cycle that can be divided into 12, twenty-year business cycles. We are at the start – and obviously won’t live through what might really be the ‘space age’. The accent is on Aquarius: think scientific breakthroughs and cutting-edge ideas. Already - it’s not hard to identify fresh momentum in these areas: witness the birth of companies developing services and goods that even a few years ago would have been viewed as unlikely propositions.

(BTW: It may be a worth-while exercise to consider the ideas and hopes you may have developed since last December and how these might be boosted by today’s Full Moon.)

Investment-wise, breakthroughs that are directly attributable to the extraordinary work of scientists, researchers and artists launched since the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction offer opportunities. I have particular interest in those which came to market, were launched or incorporated on January 20th or 21st, February 17th-19th, March 16th- 19th, April 13th – 16th, May 10th – 13th. June 7th – 9th and July 5th or 6th, 2021. (If you launched anything on these dates, I would be most interested to hear of progress).

There are also far-reaching developments in the world of currencies and foreign exchange:

Cryptos

The Peoples Bank of China has now authorised commercial banks, and licensed non-bank payment institutions to accept the e-CNY, its digital currency. It can now be used as a substitute for cash. Digital will coexist with physical, with e-CNY circulation identical to that of the remnimbi (1 e-CNY = 1 physical RMB) and be a liability of the central bank. Thus, the e-CNY has legal tender status. This, as with El Salvador’s announcement at the recent solar eclipse, that Bitcoin would be its national currency illustrates clearly the move into a new ‘Aquarian age of finance’.

Irritatingly, we don’t have actual dates for the e-CNY launch. We know that the idea or concept was openly discussed in 2014 and that there have been key stages since then, but don’t have a clear starting point. Even so, we can monitor fluctuations in value and should soon be in a position to make forecasts.

I continue to work slowly but steadily through my list of over 80 crypto currencies searching for the ‘penny coins’ that could yet make good. The field is narrowing but I am not yet down to a favoured dozen (my chosen number!).

Many clients have interest in Bitcoin which I regard as a ‘hold’ rather than a ‘sell’. I cannot imagine its value increasing until after the October Full Moon at the earliest but yes, long-term, it should bring profit.

Volatility is still the order of the day where cryptos are concerned. I am particularly suspicious of the first few days of August (principally Aug 2) and of 12th-16th when moves (either direction) may be large.

More planets

Until 1781 and the discovery of Uranus, Saturn marked the boundary of our planetary solar system. Since then, we have made acquaintance with Neptune, Pluto, and many, many asteroids: the positions of each suggesting new wave lengths or dimensions with the potential to influence life on Earth. Recently, a growing number of sky-watchers have expressed interest in the so-called ‘dwarf planets’.

Key amongst these is Sedna, named after an Eskimo sea-goddess. Since the 1960s Sedna has been moving through Taurus, making Gemini ingress in 2024 as Pluto moves into Aquarius. On August 4th, Jupiter (then retrograde in Aquarius) is at apparent right angle to Sedna as it was on April 30th. Jupiter is associated with religion. On that date, 45 people were killed following a stampede at a religious festival in Israel. That same day, India announced the arrival of what we now call the ‘Delta’ variant – a mutation of the corona virus that spread rapidly as people gather to celebrate religious festivals.

Whilst no-one wants to make a negative forecast, we should be aware that the early days of August could bring similar unwanted news-headlines. Given other indicators, it may be that events are linked directly to the pandemic and the apparent inability of governments across the world to contain its spread.

This does not augur well for the travel industry which could once again be hit hard. Again, whilst not wishing to be negative, the chart for the opening of the Tokyo Olympics describes so well how these differ in so many ways to earlier events. The potential for these to be hit hard by covid is suggested in the opposition of asteroid Hygeia to Jupiter.

The Jupiter-Sedna aspect suggested the possibility of disruption to shipping and to global supplies – in turn threatening indices as Venus crosses the World Axis on August 16th. Trade issues are likely to be much discussed that week with new deals struck by August 19th – hopefully reversing earlier losses.

PRECIOUS METALS

Anticipate a slight change of gear here: I am looking for a platinum buying opportunity if prices fall (as I anticipate) in late August early September.

For silver, I think a slight lift at the Last Quarter Moon on August 30th (after the next Full Moon!).

Gold may rise – a little – around August 16th.

Teaching etc

I am delighted to be preparing a class on ‘Finance in the Natal Chart’ in August. Trading with the Moon Part Two is almost ready. With this launched, I will then record the promised Bitcoin update – all this made possible by my support team who started work just after the July New Moon.

It seems we may – at long, long, last, have a diagnosis for Michael I hope that the medics are incorrect, but they are banding about the term MSA-P. We have had a super challenging month since he returned from hospital on June 20th. Uranus arrived on my Ascendant and I collapsed under the strain. As we know, during each hospital stay it seems he deteriorates. It takes at least a month to rebuild him and that is exhausting for both of us.

Our 40th wedding anniversary coincided with him yielding to another infection, but we are still very much together and in awe of the dedicated team helping us through - and enabling me to regain good health and return to my astrological studies and clients.

For now, wishing you and yours safe and well

Yours from the stars

Christeen

EVENTS:

August 27th: AOA School: Finances in Natal Charts

September: AOA School Declinations in Mundane Astrology

October: Astrological Association conference

November: AOA School Introduction to Financial Astrology