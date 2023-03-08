Share:

The Federal Reserve’s Chief, Jerome Powell, appeared before Congress on Tuesday, the 7th of March, for his semiannual testimony on monetary policy conditions. In his first appearance since the last round of rate increases, his words and demeanor suggested that the end was nowhere in sight for those hoping for a break from the current tightening cycle.

A strong statement

Despite the fact that inflation has been decreasing over the last several months, Powell suggested the process of bringing it back down to the target rate of two percent still has a long way to go and is likely to be a difficult job. He pointed to the most recent economic indicators as being better than predicted, which would mean that the peak level of interest rates is likely to be higher than it was originally projected.

He went on to confirm that if a greater proportion of the data were to suggest that more rapid monetary policy normalization is required, the board would be willing to quicken the rate at which interest rates are increased, suggesting that these tight conditions should be expected for some time to achieve the stability of prices.

The policy rate of the Fed is already between 4.50% and 4.75%. In December 2022, authorities projected that rate would peak at roughly 5.1%. Investors, however, anticipate that rate would likely increase by at least 0.5 percentage points from its current level.

Powell is due for a second round of grilling on Wednesday 8th March when he testifies before the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, which will also likely be closely scrutinized.

Inside the data

Part of the problem faced by the Fed is that the softening patterns that had been observed in the statistics only one month ago have partially reversed themselves as a result of the data that was collected in January about employment, consumer spending, factory output, and inflation. Powell noted that it could have been due to exceptionally mild weather that much of the nation saw in January as being responsible for at least some of the turnaround, which is understandable.

Looking at the employment situation, the unemployment rate fell to 3.4 percent in January, the lowest level since mid-1969 and well below the market expectations of 3.6 percent. This was achieved as the number of unemployed people decreased by 28 thousand to 5.69 million and the number of employed people increased by 894 thousand to 160.1 million, which also followed on the heels of a significant drop in weekly jobless claims to nine-month lows and a larger-than-expected increase in the level of job openings in December to a five-month high.

After a downwardly revised 0.1% drop in consumer spending in December, the US had a rebound in the form of a 1.8% month-over-month gain this past January, above market forecasts of a 1.3% increase. This jump is the largest since March of 2021, and it shows that consumer spending is off to a fast start for the year so far. Factory orders, except those accounting for transportation, also increased by 1.2 percent month-over-month in January, bouncing back after a 1.2% decline recorded in December.

On Inflation figures, the CPI had a month-over-month rise of 0.5%, the largest increase in the previous three months. The index for housing was by far the greatest contribution, accounting for over half of the monthly all-items rise. This was followed by the index for food, which contributed 0.5%, gasoline, which contributed 2.4%, and natural gas, which contributed 6.7%. There was also an increase in the cost of automobile insurance by 1.4%, the cost of recreational activities by 0.5%, and the cost of clothing by 0.8%.

Powell suggested though that the Fed's next move will be influenced by two upcoming reports: the February employment report (due out March 10) from the Labor Department and an updated inflation report (due out the following week).

How markets responded

The testimony prompted a swift repricing in bond markets as investors increased their bets that the Fed will approve a 0.5 percentage point rate hike at their meeting in two weeks time on the 21st and 22nd of March. Yields on 2-year Treasuries, for instance, soared over 5%, reaching their highest level in over a decade.

Equity markets extended their losses, with some European indices down their all-time high. Regarding the US market, the S&P 500 ended the trading day down 1.53%, the Dow Jones down 1.72%, and the Nasdaq down 1.25%. The value of the US dollar also strengthened on the news.

Financial markets had generally anticipated that the Federal Reserve would implement a second straight 25 basis point hike in interest rates at the meeting of the FOMC later this month. However, according to CNBC, while Powell was speaking, the markets priced in a 69% likelihood of a larger half-point hike at the meeting in March, according to statistics provided by CME Group. Today, the likelihood reached 73,5% (vs 9.2% a month ago).