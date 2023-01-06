GBP, AUD, EMFX Hammered; Fed Stays Anxious on Inflation

Summary

Robust US labour market data lifted the Dollar above its rivals, lifting speculation that today’s US Payrolls report could trigger a 50 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The US ADP Private Employment Change in December jumped by 235,000 more people from a previous upward revised 182,000. Economists had forecast a rise of 152,000 workers.

Initial Unemployment Claims for the week ending 31 December slumped to 204,000, lower than median expectations of 230,000, and a previous 223,000.

St Louis Fed President James Bullard said that the job market remains strong and would justify the Fed’s aggression to move to a restrictive stance quickly.

US Treasury yields surged, with the benchmark 10-year rate climbing to 3.72% from 3.68%. The two-year yield jumped 10 basis points to 4.45% (4.35%). The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, surged 0.73% to 105.00 (104.22).

Sterling (GBP/USD) was hammered 1.06% lower to 1.1928 at the close of trade in New York from yesterday’s 1.2058. The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) plummeted 0.97% to 0.6765 (0.6835).

The Dollar rallied against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/SGD (US Dollar-Singapore Dollar) rose to 1.3450 from 1.3405 yesterday. The Greenback rallied 0.4% against Thai Baht (USD/THB) to 34.00. Against the Offshore Chinese Yuan, the US Dollar (USD/CNH) was flat at 6.8870.

Global stock markets slumped following the rise in yields. The DOW slid to 33,000 (33,225) while the S&P 500 lost 0.83% to 3,820 (3,850). The tech laden NASDAQ fell 1.13% to 10,787 (10, 915).

Other economic data released yesterday saw China’s Caixin Services PMI climb to 48.0 from 46.7, beating estimates at 46.8. Eurozone Producer Prices (PPI - m/m) fell to -0.9% against forecasts at -0.8%. The US Trade Deficit narrowed to -USD 61.5 billion from a previous -USD 77.8 billion.

EUR/USD – The shared currency tumbled against the broadly based stronger Greenback to close in New York at 1.0535 against 1.0603 yesterday. Overnight, the Euro was sold down to a low at 1.0515 before rallying in late New York. Overnight high traded was at 1.0631.

GBP/USD – FX traders pounded the British currency lower to a 1.1928 finish, down 1.06% from yesterday’s 1.2057. Broad-based US Dollar strength and growing bearish sentiment weighed on Sterling. Overnight, the GBP/USD traded to a low at 1.1873.

AUD/USD – Risk aversion and an overall stronger Greenback pushed the Australian Dollar lower to 0.6763 in late New York against yesterday’s 0.6835. Despite a strong Chinese Caixin Services report, hawkish Fed speak weighed on the Aussie Battler. Overnight low traded was at 0.6735.

USD/JPY – Against the Japanese Yen, the Dollar ratcheted higher to 133.22 finish in New York against 132.40 yesterday. The rise in US bond yields boosted the USD/JPY pair. Overnight, the Greenback rocketed to a high at 134.05 before easing at the close.

On the lookout

Traders will be eyeing the US Payrolls report which highlights today’s data releases.

Other economic data released today begin with Japan’s November Average Cash Earnings (y/y f/c 1.5% from 1.8% - ACY Finlogix).

Japan also releases its Jibun Bank December Services PMI (f/c 51.7 from 51.7 – ACY Finlogix).

The UK follows with its December Halifax House Prices (m/m f/c 0.4% from a previous -2.3%; y/y f/c 6.6% from 4.7% - ACY Finlogix).

Germany releases its November Factory Orders (m/m f/c -0.5% from 0.8%; y/y f/c -7% from -3.2% - FX Street), German November Retail Sales (m/m f/c 1% from -2.8%; y/y f/c -4.3% from -5.0% - ACY Finlogix).

Switzerland releases its November Retail Sales (y/y f/c -1.8% from -2.5% - ACY Finlogix).

The Eurozone releases its December Business Confidence Index (f/c -22.2 from a previous -22.2 – FX Street), Eurozone December Preliminary CPI (m/m f/c 0.8% from -0.1%; y/y f/c 9.7% from 10.1% - FX Street), Eurozone December Retail Sales (m/m f/c 0.5% from -1.8%; y/y f/c -3.3% from -2.7% - FX Street).

The US rounds up today’s heavy data calendar releases with its Average Hourly Earnings (Wages) (m/m no f/c, previous was 0.6%; y/y f/c 5% from a previous 5.1% - ACY Finlogix), US December Non-Farms Payrolls f/c 200,000 from a previous 263,000), US December Unemployment Rate (f/c 3.7% from 3.7% - ACY Finlogix).

Canada releases its December Unemployment Rate (f/c 5.2% from 5.1% - FX Street), Canadian Net Change in Employment for December (f/c 8,000 from a previous 10,100 – FX Street), and Canadian IVEY PMI (f/c 51.0 from 51.4 – Forex Factory).

Finally, the US releases its November Factory Orders (f/c -0.8% from 1% - ACY Finlogix), US December ISM Services PMI (f/c 55 from 56.5 – ACY Finlogix).

Trading perspective

Rising US bond yields, hawkish Fed rhetoric and strong labour data have lifted the Greenback above its Rivals.

Heading into today’s US Payrolls report, which is expected to moderate, expect the Dollar to ease versus its rivals.

Jobs Creation is forecast to fall to a median 200,000 from a previous 263,000.

Any number under 200,000 (say 180,000 or lower) will heap pressure on the US currency.

The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) has rallied to 105.00 from 103.10 at the start of the year.

Look for a modest easing heading into tonight’s Payrolls report.

Traders would need to see a Jobs Creation rise of 250,000 or higher to propel the Greenback north.

Either way, we can expect to continue to see elevated volatility in the FX markets.

Tin helmets on, get ready for another roller coaster ride.

EUR/USD – The Euro’s slide against the Greenback saw an overnight and one week low at 1.0515 against 1.0603 yesterday. The shared currency rebounded at the close to 1.0535. It remains heavy today with immediate support at 1.0515 likely to be tested. The next support level can be found at 1.0485 followed by 1.0455. On the topside, look for immediate resistance at 1.0580 and 1.0630. Look for more choppy trade today in a likely range of 1.0480-1.0610. Selling Euro rallies still the best strategy, however a weak US Payrolls number risks a buyback.

AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler fell under the weight of a robust US Dollar and the market’s risk-off stance. Overnight the AUD/USD pair traded to a low at 0.6735 against its opening of 0.6835. The Aussie Dollar settled at 0.6765 at the close of trade in New York. Look for immediate support at 0.6735 followed by 0.6700. On the topside, immediate resistance lies at 0.6800 followed by 0.6840 and 0.6880. Look for further choppy trade, likely between 0.6720-0.6870. Risk is for a higher Aussie if US Payrolls disappoints.

(Source: Finlogix.com)

GBP/USD – Against the broadly based stronger US Dollar, traders hammered Sterling lower to a 1.1928 finish (against 1.2058 open yesterday). On the day, look for immediate support at 1.1900 followed by 1.1870 (overnight low traded was 1.1873). On the topside, immediate resistance lies at 1.1960, 1.2010 and 1.2060. Look for more volatile trade in the British currency today. Likely range heading into the US Payrolls number - 1.1870-1.2050.

USD/JPY – The Dollar soared against the Japanese yen supported by the rise in US bond yields. The two-year US rate jumped 10 basis points to 4.45%, propelling the Dollar to 133.20 Japanese Yen from yesterday’s 132.40. Overnight high traded was at 134.05 while the low recorded was at 131.68. Look for another volatile trading day in this currency pair, likely range heading into the US NFP, 132.00-133.80. Trade the range, nice and wide.

Happy Friday, have a good Payrolls trading day all.