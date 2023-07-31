Share:

Notes/observations

- Market is digesting last week’s multiple rate decisions, inflation/growth data and key earnings. Next decision by Bank of England (BoE) on Thurs (25bps hike consensus). Notably Brazil expected to cut rates by 50bps on Weds (Chile cut rates last Fri), as Central Banks slowly enter phase of extended pause/pivot.

- Overall, with current sentiment, risk appetite has been given tailwinds, notably towards US equities, by cooler inflation, optimism of a Fed soft landing, stronger earnings, increasing hope of China stimulus and concerns of banking stress distant in rear-view mirror.

- For economic data, Euro Zone GDP and CPI relatively in line, with QoQ growth at 0.3% and July Core CPI at 5.5%. Italy and Hong Kong Q2 GDP QoQ unexpectedly contracts. UK mortgage and lending data for Jun healthier than expected. Overnight, China’s July Manufacturing PMI registers 4th straight contraction, while Japan Jun retail sales better than consensus, but still contracts MoM.

- EU Earnings Recap: Heineken H1 had weak volume and organic rev, cuts FY23 adj oper profit, noted H2 to be better with focus on pricing; Erste Bank Q2 beat, raised NII FY23 outlook; Legrand raised FY23 guidance after strong H1, FCF improved >150% YoY.

- US Premarket Earnings: AER, CNA, L, SOFI.

- Asia closed higher with Nikkei225 out-performing at +1.3%. EU indices are -0.1% to +0.5%. US futures are +0.1%. Gold -0.3%, DXY +0.1%; Commodity: Brent -0.1%, WTI 0.0%, TTF +7.8%; Crypto: BTC +0.2%, ETH -0.4%.

Asia

- China July Manufacturing PMI (Govt official) registered its 4th straight contraction (49.3 v 49.0e).

- China State Council announced it would announce more stimulus measures on Monday (July 31st).

- China State Council issued measures to recover and expand consumption. To expand consumption in NEVs; and no longer having car purchasing restrictions policies. To stimulate smart home appliances and electronics and reasonably boost consumption credit. To enhance financial support on consumption.

- Japan Jun Retail sales beats consensus (MoM: -0.4% v -0.7%e; Y/Y: 5.9% v 5.4%e).

- Japan Jun Preliminary Industrial Production missed consensus (MoM: 2.0% v 2.4%e; Y/Y: -0.4% v +0.3%e).

- BOJ announced an unscheduled buying operation in the 5-10y maturity space for up to ¥300B.

- BOJ Gov Ueda’s initial policy tweak last Friday (announced 10-year JGBs band increased to 1.0%), today 10-year JGB yields +6bps to 0.605%, highest since Jun 2014.

Ukraine conflict

- Russia Pres Putin stated that it did not reject talks on Ukraine; A ceasefire was hard to implement when Ukrainian army was on the offensive

Europe

- ECB chief Lagarde reiterated Council stance to assess situation on meeting-by-meeting basis and that pause would not mean tightening cycle was over; There was no sign of wage-price spiral emerging.

- Three banks failed to meet binding capital requirements in a EBA stress test (does not name the banks).

Americas

- Fed's Kashkari (voter) stated that would let the data guide the Fed, might or might not raise rates in Sept; Not sure when Fed would be done raising interest rates.

Energy

- UK PM Sunak said to give green light for more North Sea drilling. Govt will issue 100 licenses to companies that want to extract oil & gas from the North Sea. Licenses to be granted in Sept.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.01% at 470.82, FTSE -0.09% at 7,687.13, DAX +0.19% at 16,501.05, CAC-40 +0.44% at 7,509.27, IBEX-35 -0.08% at 9,677.36, FTSE MIB +0.48% at 29,643.00, SMI +0.12% at 11,331.40, S&P 500 Futures +0.07%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open generally lower, with trading turning to mixed in the early part of the session; materials and healthcare sectors among the better performers; consumer discretionary and technology among sectors trending lower; food and beverage subsector under pressure following disappointing earnings from Heineken; information technology sector once again dragged by Atos’ underperformance following earnings last week; Wendel to sell Constantia Flexibles to One Rock; reportedly Glencore negotiating acquiring remaining interest in Mara copper project; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Lowes, Avis Budget and Huntsman.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Heineken [HEIA.NL] -5.0%, Anheuser-Busch InBev [ABI.BE] -1.0% (Heineken H1 results, misses estimates, cuts FY23 adj oper profit), Marshalls [MSLH.UK] -8.0% (trading update).

- Energy: Galp Energia [GALP.PT] +3.0% (Q2 results, raises FY23 guidance), Siemens Energy [ENR.DE] -1.5% (said to seek delay on wind turbine deliveries).

- Financials: Erste Group Bank [EBS.AT] +2.0% (Q2 results; raises outlook).

- Industrials: Leonardo [LDO.IT] -1.0% (earnings).

- Technology: Legrand [LR.FR] -1.5% (H1 results, raises FY23 guidance).

- Communication Services: Pearson [PSON.UK] -1.0% (H1 results), BT Group [BT.A.UK] -1.0% (CEO appointment).

Currencies/fixed income

- Lots of key data points and events during the week. Continued to see various EU inflation and GDP readings; BOE rate decision on Thursday and US payrolls on Friday. Dealers noted that the US economy was looking resilient, and more so than in Europe.

- USD/JPY was back above the 142.40 level despite the recent flexibility in the BOJ’s yield control. Yen unable to respond to higher Japanese bond yields. On Asia’s first day of trading after BOJ Gov Ueda’s initial policy tweak where the 10-year JGBs band would be allowed to increase to 1.0%) the 10-year JGB yield was higher by over 5bps to test above 0.60% for its highest level since Jun 2014.

- EUR/USD holding above the 1.10 level as GDP data was better than expected and Core CPI remain ‘sticky.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands July Preliminary CPI EU-Harmonized M/M: +1.2 v -0.5% prior; Y/Y: 5.3% v 6.4% prior; CPI Y/Y: No est v 5.7% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Jun Retail Sales Y/Y: 4.6% v 6.3% prior.

- (DE) Germany Jun Retail Sales M/M: -0.8% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: +0.1% v -0.4%e.

- (DE) Germany Jun Import Price Index M/M: -1.6% v -0.8%e; Y/Y: -11.4% v -10.7%e.

- (ZA) South Africa Jun M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 11.2% v 10.3% prior; Private Sector Credit Y/Y: 6.3% v 6.9% prior.

- (SE) Sweden May Non-Manual Workers Wages Y/Y: 3.1% v 2.5% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Jun Unemployment Rate: 2.4% v 2.4% prior; Gross Unemployment Rate: 2.8% v 2.8% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Jun PPI M/M: -1.3% v -1.6% prior; Y/Y: 6.4% v 11.2% prior.

- (AT) Austria July Preliminary CPI M/M: 0.1% v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 7.0% v 8.0% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Q2 Advance GDP Q/Q:0.1% v 0.1%e; Y/Y: -0.6% v -0.5%e.

- (TH) Thailand Jun Current Account Balance: $1.5B v $1.2Be; Overall Balance of Payments (BoP): -$2.7B v $1.0B prior; Trade Account Balance: $2.0B v $0.1B prior; Exports Y/Y: -5.9% v -5.9% prior; Imports Y/Y: -9.3% v -2.3% prior.

- (CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 490.1B v 489.3B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 479.3B v 478.5B prior.

- (ES) Spain May Current Account: €4.0B v €1.8B prior.

- (IT) Italy Q2 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: -0.3% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: 0.6% v 0.9%e.

- (NO) Norway Central Bank (Norges) July Daily FX Purchases (NOK): 1.0B v 1.0B prior.

- (PL) Poland July Preliminary CPI M/M: -0.2% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: 10.8% v 11.0%e.

- (CZ) Czech Jun M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 8.1% v 7.2% prior.

- (UK) Jun Net Consumer Credit: £1.7B v £1.3Be; Net Lending: £0.1B v £0.2Be.

- (UK) Jun Mortgage Approvals: 54.7K v 49.0Ke.

- (UK) Jun M4 Money Supply M/M: -0.1% v +0.3% prior; Y/Y: 0.1% v 0.0% prior; M4 (ex-IOFCs) 3-month Annualized: 0.0% v -1.9% prior.

- (PT) Portugal Q2 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.0% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 2.3% v 2.5% prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Q2 Advance GDP Q/Q: -1.3% v 0.8%e; Y/Y: 1.5% v 3.5%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone July Advance CPI Y/Y: 5.3% v 5.3%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 5.5% v 5.4%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Q2 Advance GDP Q/Q: 0.3% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 0.6% v 0.5%e.

- (IT) Italy July Preliminary CPI M/M: +0.1% v -0.2%e; Y/Y: 6.0% v 5.9%e.

- (IT) Italy July Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: -1.5% v -1.4%e; Y/Y: 6.4% v 6.5%e.

- (GR) Greece May Retail Sales Value Y/Y: -0.4% v -5.0% prior; Retail Sales Volume Y/Y: 7.2% v 1.7% prior.

- (PT) Portugal July Preliminary CPI M/M: -0.4% v +0.3% prior; Y/Y: 3.1% v 3.4% prior.

- (PT) Portugal July Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: -0.4% v +0.4% prior; Y/Y: 4.3% v 4.7% prior.

Looking ahead

- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of upcoming I/L bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell combined ILS1.4B in 2026, 2029, 2030, 2031 and 2052 bonds (5 tranches).

- 06:30 (IN) India Jun Fiscal Deficit (INR Crore): No est v 766.9B prior.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.

- 08:00 (IN) India Jun Eight Infrastructure (Key) Industries: No est v 4.3% prior.

- 08:00 (ZA) South Africa Jun Trade Balance (ZAR): No est v 10.2B prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Q2 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.6%e v 1.0% prior; Y/Y: 3.2%e v 3.7% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:01 (NZ) New Zealand July CoreLogic House Prices Y/Y: No est v -10.6% prior.

- 08:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 08:00 (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) size announcement on upcoming issuance.

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €5.0-6.2B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 09:00 (CL) Chile Jun Manufacturing Production Y/Y: -3.0%e v -1.2% prior; Industrial Production Y/Y: -4.9%e v -4.5% prior; Total Copper Production: No est v 413.1K prior.

- 09:00 (CL) Chile Jun Retail Sales Y/Y: -10.0%e v -10.5% prior; Commercial Activity Y/Y: No est v -5.0% prior.

- 09:45 (US) July Chicago Purchase Manager’s Index (PMI): 43.5e v 41.5 prior.

- 10:01 (AU) Australia July CoreLogic House Prices M/M: No est v 1.2% prior.

- 10:30 (US) July Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity: -22.5e v -23.2 prior.

- 11:00 (MX) Mexico Jun Net Outstanding Loans (MXN): No est v 5.64T prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Jun National Unemployment Rate: No est v 10.5% prior; Urban Unemployment Rate: No est v 11.2% prior.

- 14:00 (CO) Colombia Central Bank Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Overnight Lending Rate unchanged at 13.25%.

- 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Jun Building Permits M/M: No est v -2.2% prior.

- 19:00 (AU) Australia July Final PMI Manufacturing: No est v 49.6 prelim.

- 19:01 (UK) July Lloyds Business Barometer: No est v 37 prior.

- 19:01 (UK) July BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: No est v 8.4% prior.

- 19:30 (JP) Japan Jun Jobless Rate: 2.6%e v 2.6% prior; Job-To-Applicant Ratio: 1.32e v 1.31 prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: No est v 75.2 prior.

- 20:00 (KR) South Korea July Trade Balance: No est v $1.1B prior; Exports Y/Y: -14.2%e v -6.0% prior; Imports Y/Y: -23.6%e v -11.7% prior.

- 20:01 (IE) Ireland July PMI Manufacturing: No est v 47.3 prior.

- 20:30 (JP) Japan July Final Manufacturing: No est v 49.4 prelim.

- 20:30 (KR) South Korea July PMI Manufacturing: No est v 47.8 prior.

- 20:30 (TW) Taiwan July PMI Manufacturing: No est v 44.8 prior.

- 20:30 (PH) Philippines July PMI Manufacturing: No est v 50.9 prior.

- 20:30 (ID) Indonesia July PMI Manufacturing: No est v 52.5 prior.

- 20:30 (MY) Malaysia July PMI Manufacturing: No est v 47.7 prior.

- 20:30 (VN) Vietnam July PMI Manufacturing: No est v 46.2 prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Jun Building Approvals M/M: -8.0%e v 20.6% prior.

- 21:45 (CN) China July Caixin PMI Manufacturing: 50.1e v 50.5 prior.

- 23:30 (HK) Hong Kong to sell 3-month and 6-month Bills.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 10-Year Bonds.