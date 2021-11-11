Global developments
US October CPI print came in at a 3 decade high. Headline CPI came in at 6.2% yoy against expectations of 5.9%. The MoM momentum in core CPI also continues to remain elevated. US rates market sold off in a delayed reaction to the US CPI print. A tepid response to the US 30y auction exacerbated the sell-off in US treasuries. US yields have risen 8-10bps across the curve, primarily led by higher breakevens. US 2y inflation expectations are at 3.31%, the highest since 2005. US 5y inflation expectations are at 3.10% a record high. Crude prices have tumbled overnight on higher than expected US inventory build-up. Brent has terraced back to USD 82.5 per barrel. The Dollar has strengthened across the board. The Euro has broken through crucial support at 1.1510. The Pound too has broken below the recent lows and had dropped below 1.34 for the first time since December 2020. Overall risk sentiment is that of caution.
Domestic developments
Equities
US equities ended lower with Dow and S&P down 0.7% and 0.8% respectively. The Nifty had ended flat yesterday, just above the 18000 mark. We expect it to trade with a downside bias today. Asian equities are trading with cuts of around 0.5%.
Bonds and Rates
Domestic bonds reversed gains of the last couple of sessions with the yield on the benchmark 10y ending 4bps higher at 6.34%. Money market rates though continued to ease with T-bill cutoffs coming in lower. OIS also ended 4-5bps higher across the curve with 5y ending at 5.49%. We expect domestic bonds to be under pressure today given higher US treasury yields.
USD/INR
The Rupee weakened yesterday, ending at 74.38, after having strengthened to 74.06 at one point. The move was primarily offshore driven. Several high Beta EM currencies such as MXN and ZAR have sold off quite significantly overnight. Among Asia currencies, the THB and KRW are the worst performers.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 74.70 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.80 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1500 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1500, eyeing fresh yearly lows. Hotter US inflation spooks the market while underpins the US dollar. Fed speculation will continue to lead the sentiment amid holiday-thinned trading.
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3400 after UK GDP data
GBP/USD is posting modest recovery gains above 1.3400 in the early European session on Thursday. The data from the UK revealed that the Gross Domestic Product expanded by 0.6% on a monthly basis in September, surpassing the market expectation of 0.4%.
Gold has more room to rise after US inflation-led explosion
Gold price off highs but remains on track for the additional upside. The jump in US inflation boosts gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge. The yellow metal price could rise towards $1,880 if June 16 highs give way.
MATIC price to restart 150% breakout as a crucial trend reversal signal emerges
MATIC price experienced a 20% sell-off on November 11 as it dropped to $1.73. A retest of the ascending triangle’s horizontal trend line could trigger the start of a 150% upswing. A daily close below $1.56 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Polygon.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.