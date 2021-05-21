Looking through some intraday volatility, longer dated US yields and Bunds have traded sideways this week. European rates are finding themselves in a fragile limbo with inflation and ECB at the centre of the equation. We may have seen the first signs that the commodity boom is wearing off with both industrial metals and lumber prices heading lower. Chinese steps to put a lid on the move in industrial commodity prices is one reason. Reopening economies will also gradually substitute private demand back towards services but lack of raw materials is likely to be a theme for a while.
Lack of raw materials continues to show in German PMIs, as a growing number of manufacturing companies attributes lower output to supply disruptions and prices are rising at the quickest rates on record with also services firms showing a growing willingness to increase charges. Overall activity remained high, though, at 64.0 down from 66.2 in April. Supply shortages also continues to be a factor in the French manufacturing sector.
This week, the EU reached a truce with the US on metal tariffs. Under the agreement the EU will refrain from increasing tariffs to 50% (originally scheduled for 1 June) and both sides will engage in a dialog about overcapacity in the steel industry. After the EU and US already earlier agreed to suspend tariffs on their Airbus-Boeing subsidy dispute, the deal points to a further rebuilding of trade ties under the new US administration.
We got some rather weak figures out of Asia with particularly Chinese retail sales disappointing in April. Industrial production also came in slightly on the weak side. That said, data is hard to interpret currently due to base effects and overall consumption should show decent growth although there may still be some hesitancy to spend given the uncertainty around COVID. In Japan Q1 GDP declined 1.5%, and with a big part of the economy currently in a "state of emergency", May service PMI declined to 45.7 and thus Q2 is not likely to give much of a bounce back. The commodity boom does not seem to bite on consumer inflation in Japan with headline inflation unchanged at just -0.1% in April as declining cell phone fees outweighed price rises on energy.
Last week, US CPI inflation ticked in much higher than anticipated, a third of which was due to a 10% increase in used car prices. This week, the FOMC minutes from the April meeting told us that the Fed may only be a few meetings away from starting discussing "a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases", assuming the economy continues to make rapid progress.
Looking at next week, in the US we get PCE inflation figures which should not be a big market mover as they will likely just mirror the big increase we got in the CPI figures. It will be interesting to see whether service consumption has increased relative to goods, though as we also get consumption data. We will also be listening in on Fed speakers but we do not expect any change in views here. We still expect a shift in rhetoric at the September meeting, as the Fed by then will have seen several (in our view strong) jobs reports. In the euro area, we will look out for German ifo numbers taking another leap higher as the ZEW index indicates. At our own summit, we will look out for any clues on the future ECB policy direction when ECB’s Villeroy speaks.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.22 after upbeat eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, holding onto its gains related to the dollar's retreat. Eurozone PMIs broadly beat estimates, supporting the common currency. A speech from ECB President Lagarde and US figures are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.42 after strong UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.42, benefiting from upbeat UK Retail Sales. The US dollar remains pressured despite the mixed market mood. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks could cap the upside in the pound. UK PMIs came out mixed.
XAU/USD range play continues, holds steady above $1,875
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the first half of the European session and remained confined in a range, just above the $1,875 level.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Will Friday data disappoint FX traders?
Friday will be a busy day for forex traders with PMIs and retail sales reports scheduled for release from all corners of the world. Currencies are trading strongly ahead of these reports with investors looking forward to good data.