JPMorgan-backed Super League fell apart, Credit Suisse revealed the Archegos-led losses and ECB is preparing to announce no change in its monetary policy today. American Airlines, Nestle, Snap, and Intel are among companies due to announce earnings today.
EUR/USD trades above 1.20 ahead of all-important ECB meeting
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.20 as tension mounts towards the ECB. The bullish BOC teases hawks in Frankfurt even as the bank is unlikely to alter the monetary policy settings. US weekly jobless claims also eyed.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.39 as US yields bounce
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39 as the dollar gains ground with rising 10-year Treasury yields. Markets are concerned about a surge in cases in India while optimism about Britain's prospects prevails.
Gold seesaws below $1,800, immediate rising wedge keeps sellers hopeful
Gold picks up bids from the intraday low, stays close to the highest levels since February flashed earlier in Asia. Bearish chart formation near multi-day top, downbeat MACD signals suggest pullback moves. One-week-old rising trend line, $1,760 support confluence will test gold bears.
Ripple needs to claim this demand barrier to prevent 18% crash
XRP price has flipped a crucial demand zone into supply after the recent slump. An 18% drop to $1.04 could ensue if bulls fail to rescue Ripple here. On-chain metrics hint at a semi-stable state that could flip bearish anytime.
European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro
"Delayed, not derailed" – that has been the message coming from Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, and she will likely repeat it. The ECB is set to leave its policy unchanged in April but acknowledge a brighter outlook.