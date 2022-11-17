Sunak seeks to minimise recession, although outlook remains bleak

A mixed Autumn statement brought spending alongside tax hikes, with a squeeze on real incomes bringing concern ahead of a difficult 2023.

Chancellor provides bleak outlook as real income looks set to suffer

“Today’s Autumn statement was meant to set out a series of measures that would bring down the debt burden which was the one side benefit of the squeeze needed to drive down inflation. However, despite introducing a host of tax measures that will further tighten the purse strings for many, Rishi Sunak ultimately opted to counteract that with a series of spending pledges that will ultimately drive UK debt upward over the near-term. That decision to avoid waging war on the economy will hopefully lessen the depth of the recession, although it may ultimately last longer as elevated inflation drives real household income lower. The prospect of real disposable income heading lower for two-years does highlight the difficulties for UK businesses, with the FTSE 250 continuing to come under pressure after yesterday’s CPI-driven decline. ”

Sterling suffers as economic reality hits home

“The pound has been on the back foot as markets react to the worrying picture for the UK economy. Between double-digit inflation, higher taxes and rising interest rates, the next year will see a significant squeeze that will hurt households and businesses alike. While a weakening pound helps protect the FTSE 100 owing to its international nature, the FTSE 250 looks at risk as traders consider the impact a 7% decline in real incomes will have on spending. Performance in the fourth-quarter looks to be a key barometer for consumer activity, with the festive period highlighting whether people will continue to spend more despite receiving less.”

