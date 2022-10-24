Rishi Sunak takes the helm, with falling gilt yields highlighting confidence that the recent crisis will not be repeated. However, with the UK PMI surveys sliding further into contraction territory, there are plenty of difficult challenges ahead for Sunak.

Gilts ease back as markets hope Rishi can steer a safe course for the UK

“News that Rishi Sunak will become the next UK Prime Minister has spared markets any additional uncertainty today, with the UK essentially set to be steered through this crisis by two chancellors. Gilt markets have certainly responded positively, with falling yields bringing hope that we will see borrowing costs continue to ease after a turbulent Truss tenure. Nonetheless, with the pro-growth policies a thing of the past, it was unlikely that the course of UK finances would change much irrespective of whether Penny or Rishi had been successful. While Sunak has the benefits of being an experienced operator from a financial perspective, there will be concerns over whether he is best equipped to steer the UK into highly choppy international waters. Russia and China have shown a willingness to challenge the Western-focused status quo of late, and thus it will be left in Sunak’s hands to operate on both a domestic and international level.”

PMI surveys highlight economic challenges facing Sunak

“Markets appear to have largely cast aside concerns emanating from today’s PMI surveys, with both European and US economies showing major warning signs over a deeper downturn in the fourth quarter. A sharp decline in both manufacturing and services PMI surveys out of the UK highlighted the issues facing Rishi Sunak, with his promise to minimise the troubles facing the economy likely to prove difficult given the simultaneous desire to drive down inflation. The worry for Rishi Sunak will be that that his entire tenure is dominated by economic suffering as we struggle to break an inflationary spiral.”