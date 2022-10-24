Rishi Sunak takes the helm, with falling gilt yields highlighting confidence that the recent crisis will not be repeated. However, with the UK PMI surveys sliding further into contraction territory, there are plenty of difficult challenges ahead for Sunak.
Gilts ease back as markets hope Rishi can steer a safe course for the UK
“News that Rishi Sunak will become the next UK Prime Minister has spared markets any additional uncertainty today, with the UK essentially set to be steered through this crisis by two chancellors. Gilt markets have certainly responded positively, with falling yields bringing hope that we will see borrowing costs continue to ease after a turbulent Truss tenure. Nonetheless, with the pro-growth policies a thing of the past, it was unlikely that the course of UK finances would change much irrespective of whether Penny or Rishi had been successful. While Sunak has the benefits of being an experienced operator from a financial perspective, there will be concerns over whether he is best equipped to steer the UK into highly choppy international waters. Russia and China have shown a willingness to challenge the Western-focused status quo of late, and thus it will be left in Sunak’s hands to operate on both a domestic and international level.”
PMI surveys highlight economic challenges facing Sunak
“Markets appear to have largely cast aside concerns emanating from today’s PMI surveys, with both European and US economies showing major warning signs over a deeper downturn in the fourth quarter. A sharp decline in both manufacturing and services PMI surveys out of the UK highlighted the issues facing Rishi Sunak, with his promise to minimise the troubles facing the economy likely to prove difficult given the simultaneous desire to drive down inflation. The worry for Rishi Sunak will be that that his entire tenure is dominated by economic suffering as we struggle to break an inflationary spiral.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
